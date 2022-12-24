Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Saturday edition

We here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

Here We Go, The Pregame Show: Steelers-Raiders in a changed landscape

50 years and a day after perhaps the greatest play in NFL history, the Steelers and Raiders will go at again with slightly different circumstances attached. Join Bryan Anthony Davis and Kevin Smith for Here We Go, the Steelers Pregame Show. The BTSC duo will break down the Steelers like no one else does as Coach Smith and BAD talk the threat that is Vegas on Christmas Eve.

News and Notes

Remembering Franco

Recap of the win over Carolina

Steelers vs. Raiders

Dude of the Week

Steelers Friday Night Six Pack with Tony: Steeler Nation continues to mourn a legend and an icon

The sudden passing of Franco Harris, a Steelers icon who was set to be honored on Saturday night in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception, still has so many in shock. We will be dedicating most of this podcast to Franco’s legacy and what he meant to the Steelers and their fans.

Steelers News and Notes

Pittsburgh continues to mourn

Q&A

Steelers Touchdown Under: It’s time for the Steelers to honor their heritage

It’s Week 16 of the NFL season, which means the 6-8 Steelers are taking on the Raiders, after beating the Panthers. Can Kenny Pickett lead the Steelers to win against a Raiders team that’s been surprising many? How will Najee Harris honor the legend of Franco Harris? Can the defense stop Josh Jacobs? And, is this team ready to go on a run to close out 2022? Join Matty Peverell and Mark Davison as they answer these questions and more, while providing a global perspective to how the Steelers can achieve success in their chase for a seventh Lombardi, in this latest episode of ‘Touchdown Under’ - BTSC’s Australian sensation.

Steelers News and Notes

The Steelers need to honor their heritage

State of the Steelers: Time to Get Back to Old School Football

The Steelers are looking towards the future and said future looks bright. But the key to success may be going old school. That’s the latest topic of discussion from Daniel Jay on the State of the Steelers. Join Daniel for the latest new offering from the Behind the Steel Curtain family of podcasts in addressing the State of the Steelers.

Steelers News and Notes

Time to Get Back to Old School Football

Q&A

