Knee-jerk reactions are immediate responses to a situation without taking the time to analyze the situation. That’s something as sports fans that we typically do. Especially if you are a full blood Yinzer, or even just a part Yinzer. As is the custom, I compile my knee-jerk thoughts and publish them immediately after each Steelers game (my son Kyle might have a few things to say as well). It’s my version of running my mouth first and apologizing later (or not apologizing at all). So with that being said, I’m going to employ that philosophy here during Week 16 of the NFL Regular Season.

1st Quarter

So much is about #32 as is should be.

Raiders win the toss and take the ball. Maybe that was just a formality.

Get ‘em fired up Frenchy!

Two plays into the game and the Raiders have eclipsed 50% of the rushing yards the Steelers gave up last week.

Still a lot of empty seats in the stands. We’ll see if that changes.

Spillane gets a clothesline tackle. I was just waiting to see the laundry on the field for that one but it never came.

Let’s hold a meeting. The best place is at the quarterback. Everyone on the defense is invited. Mr. Heyward will lead the way.

On third and 16 the Steelers force the check down and allow them to run for the first down.

It’s the Raiders holding the ball for more than half of the first quarter to start this one.

The Steelers give up their third, third-down conversion of the drive for a 14-yard touchdown. Raiders lead 7–0 and have equaled their point total from December 23, 1972.

Steelers convert their first third down opportunity to Diontae Johnson.

Man, Jaylen Warren attacks blitzer‘s in pass protection. You could hear that pop above everything else on the telecast.

After two throwaways and a pass at the line of scrimmage, the Steelers opening drive stalls and they punt it away.

Cam Heyward knocks down the third-down pass. Steelers get the ball back.

There’s a nice Najee Harris run to start a drive!

Much like how the Steelers just missed knocking down the ball on the Raiders touchdown, the Raiders can’t quite get the pass to Diontae Johnson and he gains 16 on the final play of the first quarter. Steelers 0, Raiders 7.

2nd Quarter.

Don’t ask Lil’ Bro Scho about Steelers games in 2022 based off of the score at the end of the first quarter. You won’t like it.

Kenny scrambles for seven on first down and the Steelers are just outside the red zone.

Steelers go for a wide toss on third and two and lose two yards. There were just too many defenders to block, or somebody missed someone who made the play.

Don’t count on anything in this weather. Boswell misses the 43-yarder and it stays 7–0 Raiders.

After the Raiders get a first down on the first play, Cam Heyward shows how possessed he is in this game and blows up a run in the backfield for a 4-yard loss.

It’s another third and long. Steelers can’t give up 14 yards here.

Carr scrambles up the middle but slides after only 4 yards. Steelers get the ball back.

Pat Freiermuth sees his first target in 13 days and gains eight.

So far it seems that every time Najee Harris runs for a big play, the next play they run an obvious rush up the middle for nothing.

And there’s the pass to George Pickens! He gets the third down conversion over the middle.

Jaylen Warren banging off his own players and the opposition for 13 yards.

That play looked like it was going nowhere and Jaylen Warren scoots around the corner for 4 yards. Really like what he brings along with Najee in the backfield.

For the first time all season Derek Watt gets a carry that does not result in the first town. What are the Steelers going to do on fourth?

Going for it on fourth and one at the Vegas 30, Kenny sneaks it for 2 yards.

KP8 makes the smart move to not complete that pass behind the line of scrimmage. But he also shouldn’t get punched in the facemask without a flag coming. I don’t necessarily like those calls, but if that’s what the NFL is doing then that’s what they should call.

On third and eighth the pass goes off Freiermuth’s hands. He was wide-open for the first down. Ball was a little high, but still could have been caught.

Boswell gets it through this time from 44 yards. Raiders 7, Steelers 3.

Come on, defense. You can’t let the tight end fall forward for another three or four yards.

James Pierre by himself on Davante Adams? I don’t like that one. Luckily it was overthrown.

Third and ten and the Steelers let them throw deep for 34 yards. That’s at least a three-point play right there.

Arthur Maulet was screaming about something there. The Steelers wisely call a time out to get it figured out.

Steelers bring the pressure and force the overthrow. Vegas gets the three points just before halftime to go up 10–3.

Snell takes care of the kickoff as the clock runs out. Raiders 10, Steelers 3 at the half.

3rd Quarter

AR2 is right, #32 should be standing there.

Let’s see if the Steelers can get a repeat of last week to open the third quarter.

The first flag in the game comes out and it’s an offensive pass interference on Pat Freiermuth for blocking too soon. It looked a little ticky-tack.

George Pickens doing George Pickens things for the big third down conversion!

Dan Moore got backed up right into Kenny Pickett affecting his throw which ends up being an interception. Yuck.

Arthur Maulet comes up with the juggled ball on the very next play and gets it right back for the Steelers!

Big third and eight conversion to Diontae Johnson.

Najee was hit in the backfield but was able to spin out of it and still gain eight yards. Tough running.

On third down and five the throw basically goes back to the line of scrimmage and Najee can get no further.

Boswell misses from 52. His second miss of the game. Score still Steelers 3 ,Raiders 10.

Would have been really nice to score some points off of that turnover.

The Raiders pick up one first down, but then Minkah picks off Carr for the second Steelers interception of the game.

The Steelers quickly get the third and 10.

The third down pass was batted right back at Pickett. The Steelers will punt.

Three straight passes there was a little surprising. I really hope the Steelers haven't given up on running the ball at all.

T.J. Watt hits Jacobs in the backfield.

That third and nine was too easily completed.

I was going to say they're better be a flag on that play for a hold against the Raiders. Check that it's actually a face mask.

Now third and 12, will the Steelers zone hold up here?

Alex Highsmith with the sack of Derek Carr. Raiders will have to punt.

End of the third quarter. Steelers 3, Raiders 10.

4th Quarter

Najee comes up with one of his famous hurdles to pick up a first down.

Pickett escapes the pocket to the left and finds Jalen Warren for another first down.

Third down and nine and the Steelers throw a two yard pass. Plenty of boo birds out at Acrisure Stadium.

Boswell comes out and hits from 40. If Boswell were perfect tonight the Steelers would have just taken the lead but instead it's Steelers 6, Raiders 10.

Just finished playing Renegade at the stadium. The defense needs to show up here.

The Raiders pick up a first down after just two plays. So much for that Renegade.

Cameron Heyward blows through the line again and after Minkah first misses Carr, Heyward cleans up the sack.

The Steelers get the ball back. Pickett needs to drive this team down and score a touchdown here.

And what does the Steelers offense manage to do? They go three and out.

Third down and five. Got to have a stop.

They force the incompletion and the Raiders will punt it back.

Muuuutthh!

Pickett lucky that Najee got a hand on that ball or it might have been an interception.

Najee with a nice catch and an even nicer run after the catch.

The Steelers are in the red zone, but I feel like they are just toying with my emotions.

Muth comes up just short of the first down. Making it fourth and 1 and the Steelers will go for it.

Pickett sneaks it for the first down. Steelers take their last time out.

Touchdown Pickett to Pickens! The Steelers take the lead. Steelers 13, Raiders 10.

Cam Sutton picks off the Derek Carr pass. The Steelers are going to actually going to win this game.

The Steelers got hit with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, but I'm not sure who it was on.

Now they are showing someone who wasn't in uniform came out for the celebration, and that's what drew the penalty. It was Terrell Edmunds.

Connor Heyward takes the hand off gets the first down and that will end the game.

3-2-1 WIN!

This one's for you, Franco.

There you have it, my knee jerks. so I will sit on this for a day or two, analyze it and then talk about it on The Scho Bro Show Tuesday night. CAN’T WAIT!!!