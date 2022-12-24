 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL Week 16: Games, start times, updates and open thread

Time to settle in for some NFL football with the Steelers playing in prime time.

By Jeff.Hartman
/ new
Philadelphia Eagles v Chicago Bears Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers are playing in prime time on Christmas Eve, when they host the Las Vegas Raiders, so don’t pretend like you won’t be watching some other games as the day progresses. With that being said, why not watch the games with some of your fellow black-and-gold faithful!

Here is the upcoming slate of games for your viewing enjoyment:

1:00 p.m. ET Games

4:05 p.m. ET Game

4:25 p.m. ET Game

Of the early games, you might want to know which games you’ll get to see in your viewing area. Here are the distribution maps, courtesy of 506Sports.com:

CBS

RED: Bengals at Patriots
BLUE: Washington at San Francisco (LATE)
ORANGE: Saints at Browns
YELLOW: Texans at Titans
GREEN: Bills at Bears

FOX

RED: Seahawks at Chiefs
BLUE: Giants at Vikings
GREEN: Falcons at Ravens
YELLOW: Lions at Panthers

What games will you be watching? Either way, be sure to enjoy the comment section below, and don’t forget to stay glued to BTSC throughout the game tonight for the best, most in-depth, analysis surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for their 15th game of the season.

HERE WE GO STEELERS!

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...