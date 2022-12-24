NFL Week 16: Games, start times, updates and open thread

The Pittsburgh Steelers are playing in prime time on Christmas Eve, when they host the Las Vegas Raiders, so don’t pretend like you won’t be watching some other games as the day progresses. With that being said, why not watch the games with some of your fellow black-and-gold faithful!

Here is the upcoming slate of games for your viewing enjoyment:

1:00 p.m. ET Games

4:05 p.m. ET Game

Washington Commanders at San Francisco 49ers

4:25 p.m. ET Game

Of the early games, you might want to know which games you’ll get to see in your viewing area. Here are the distribution maps, courtesy of 506Sports.com:

CBS

RED: Bengals at Patriots

BLUE: Washington at San Francisco (LATE)

ORANGE: Saints at Browns

YELLOW: Texans at Titans

GREEN: Bills at Bears

FOX

RED: Seahawks at Chiefs

BLUE: Giants at Vikings

GREEN: Falcons at Ravens

YELLOW: Lions at Panthers

What games will you be watching?

HERE WE GO STEELERS!