NFL Week 16: Games, start times, updates and open thread

The Pittsburgh Steelers are playing in prime time on Christmas Eve, when they host the Las Vegas Raiders, so don’t pretend like you won’t be watching some other games as the day progresses. With that being said, why not watch the games with some of your fellow black-and-gold faithful!
Here is the upcoming slate of games for your viewing enjoyment:
1:00 p.m. ET Games
- Atlanta Falcons at Baltimore Ravens
- Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers
- Seattle Seahawks at Kansas City Chiefs
- New Orleans Saints at Cleveland Browns
- Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans
- Cincinnati Bengals at New England Patriots
- New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings
- Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears
4:05 p.m. ET Game
- Washington Commanders at San Francisco 49ers
4:25 p.m. ET Game
Of the early games, you might want to know which games you’ll get to see in your viewing area. Here are the distribution maps, courtesy of 506Sports.com:
CBS
RED: Bengals at Patriots
BLUE: Washington at San Francisco (LATE)
ORANGE: Saints at Browns
YELLOW: Texans at Titans
GREEN: Bills at Bears
FOX
RED: Seahawks at Chiefs
BLUE: Giants at Vikings
GREEN: Falcons at Ravens
YELLOW: Lions at Panthers
What games will you be watching? Either way, be sure to enjoy the comment section below, and don’t forget to stay glued to BTSC throughout the game tonight for the best, most in-depth, analysis surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for their 15th game of the season.
HERE WE GO STEELERS!
