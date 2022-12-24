Terrell Edmunds inactive for the Steelers Week 16 vs. Raiders

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their inactives for their Week 16 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders. With three players listed as questionable, the health of these three players would go a long way in shaping the inactive list. With one of the three players inactive, the list is made up of four healthy scratches this week. With new roster rules which began in 2020, teams will only need to have five players inactive each game unless they elevate any players from the practice squad. This week, the Steelers did not call up anyone as their roster move was to place Elijah Riley on the 53-man roster. For this reason, the inactive list is only five players and comes courtesy of Steelers.com.

Steelers Inactives No. 2 QB Mason Rudolph

No. 34 S Terrell Edmunds

No. 53 G Kendrick Green

No. 91 DT Jonathan Marshall

No. 93 LB Mark Robinson

The players who is on the inactive list due to injury this week is safety Terrell Edmunds. Even though it was hopeful Edmunds’ injury this week would be minor, the Steelers adding safety Elijah Riley to the roster earlier on Saturday was a good indication that Edmunds would not be able to go due to his hamstring. This will be the second game of 2022 Edmunds will miss as he did not play in Week 5 in Buffalo due to a concussion.

After getting a helmet last week due to Kenny Pickett being in the NFL‘s concussion protocol, quarterback Mason Rudolph is back on the inactive list where he has now spent 14 of the 15 games this season. The only player who has more inactives this year is guard/center Kendrick Green who is once again inactive for the 15th-straight week.

After being inactive for the majority of the 2022 season, rookie Mark Robinson received a helmet in Week 15 and saw his first snaps on defense for the season. But with Myles Jack, despite being questionable, able to return this week, Robinson is once again inactive for the 12th time in his rookie year.

The final player on the Steelers inactive list for Week 16 is defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall. Joining the Steelers after being signed off the Jets practice squad prior to Week 15 when Chris Wormley was placed on the Reserve/Injured List, Marshal is still getting acclimated to Pittsburgh and will once again be on the sidelines.

As for the Raiders’ inactives, they can be seen below when available courtesy of Steelers.com. With one practice squad elevation earlier today, the Raiders have six players inactive.