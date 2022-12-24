Steelers able to escape frigid conditions with very few injuries

The Pittsburgh Steelers were winners over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 16, and the win kept their slim playoff hopes alive for another week. While the victory was far from perfect, or pretty, another aspect of the Steelers play which should be noted is the team escaping the game relatively healthy.

Even on a night with sub-zero temperatures and wind chills, there were only two injuries of note by Mike Tomlin in his post-game press conference. The first injury listed by the head coach was to cornerback Tre Norwood. Norwood left the game with a hamstring injury, was listed as questionable to return and then was eventually ruled out in the fourth quarter.

Norwood’s absence was made notable due to the fact Terrell Edmunds was inactive for this game due to injury. While Damontae Kazee filled in for Edmunds, it was Norwood who was called in to play more in sub packages.

On top of Norwood’s injury, Tomlin said the only other notable injury was to safety/special teams player Marcus Allen. Tomlin said Allen injured his biceps tendon, and it has to be further evaluated.

All other injuries were labeled as “bumps and bruises associated with play” according to Tomlin, and the biggest key for this team is getting through this game without any injury to main participants on either offense or defense.

Outside of in-game injuries, keeping tabs on players like Edmunds moving forward will be key as the team tries to keep winning, and their playoff hopes alive. Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the team as they press on throughout the 2022 regular season.