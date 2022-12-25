The Steelers are 6-8 and there seems to be doom and gloom as the Men of Steel are coming off of a nice win in Carolina. Let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Sunday 12/18

Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky could be on short leash Sunday vs. Panthers, per @RapSheet and @MikeGarafolo https://t.co/moCHJrhrk7 pic.twitter.com/dTj1wfKmYJ — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) December 18, 2022

Mighty Mitch led the Steelers to a complete game win. Sometimes a fighting dog can travel a long way on a short leash.

Appearing in his 84th career game – @_TJWatt became the third-fastest player to reach 75.0 NFL sacks since 1982, when the individual sack became an official statistic, trailing only Reggie White (65 games) and his brother J.J. (83 games)...#PITvsCAR #HereWeGo #BertschyBits — Michael Bertsch (@SteelersPRMike) December 18, 2022

White, Watt, and Watt = Warriors. Damn fine company, Teej.

This is nifty, per @ESPNStatsInfo: The Steelers (5-0) entered the day as 1 of 4 teams with a perfect record this season when scoring first, joining the Chiefs (7-0), Vikings (8-0) and Bengals (7-0). — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) December 18, 2022

The Steelers got to score first a whole lot more to be even niftier.

Wishing those who celebrate a happy first night of Hanukkah tonight! pic.twitter.com/G5Y3My245B — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 18, 2022

Happy Hanukkah. Here’s to KP8 Crazy Nights!!!!

That’s what I’m talkin’ bout. The STeelers made a statement on Tabacco Road.

Monday 12/19

Text from a Steelers source this morning following yesterday's game: "Matt Canada one step closer to returning [next year]." — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) December 19, 2022

Not on anybody’s Christmas list. Regardless of the finish, here’s hoping Art Rooney’s New Year’s Resolution is to cut ties with Canada.

Diontae Johnson is 30 catches shy of his 2021 total (107) with 3 games remaining. Amazingly, he is still without a touchdown reception — the only receiver in the league with at least 53 catches who doesn’t have a touchdown. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) December 19, 2022

Diasppointed in DJ18 this season, but numbers don’t lie. He’s actually necessary.

Eagles QB and MVP candidate Jalen Hurts is uncertain to play Saturday vs. the Cowboys due to a sprained shoulder that he suffered during Sunday's win over the Bears, per league sources.



Hurts was hurt late in the third quarter, when Bears' DE Trevis Gipson drove him into ground. pic.twitter.com/KsWbMkCszW — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 19, 2022

Hurts hurt does not hurt so good for Phiily.

Do you believe?



Back in the Hunt: Steelers Remain in AFC Playoff Picture https://t.co/IkRbHiio6i #steelers via @pghsteelersnow — Dan Kingerski (@TheDanKingerski) December 19, 2022

It never stops being interesting in the Steel City. Still unlikely, but who would’ve thunk this on Halloween?

Most missed tackles forced in week 15:



Najee Harris - 10 pic.twitter.com/5Keimhi7fJ — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) December 19, 2022

Rumors of Najee’s demise were obviously premature.

The @steelers are throwing it back to 1972 on Saturday night with patches in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception! pic.twitter.com/UoaPLJ7Nfr — NFL (@NFL) December 20, 2022

Doing it right. Should make it permanent. But I do agree with Jeff Hartman, gotta have gray facemasks. If not that, then grey facemasks.

Tuesday 12/20

A DNP for Terrell Edmunds + OMG.

Falcons signed former @UHFootballFeed

David Anenih @DAnenih to the 53-man roster off Steelers' practice squad, placed Caleb Huntley on injured reserve with torn Achilles — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) December 20, 2022

I gotta pay attention better. I forget David Anenih was on the PS. Now I’m outraged. What are the Steelers going to do without David Anenih. Damn You, Atlanta Falcons!

Colts placed RB Jonathan Taylor on IR - his season is over. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 20, 2022

The hits keep coming for the Clots. Not a spelling error.

Wednesday 12/21

We are saddened to share the news that Pro Football Hall of Famer Franco Harris has passed away at age 72. #HOFForever More info: https://t.co/s53OU0Ryhe pic.twitter.com/insXLT37L9 — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) December 21, 2022

Every once in a while, life throws a sucker punch. The face of a franchise for 50 years, a class act and an absolute legend is gone as a football nation mourns.

With Ryan Tannehill (ankle) seriously in doubt to play this week for the #Titans, the #Titans have signed QB Josh Dobbs off the #Lions practice squad, per @MikeMcCartney7. Players believe Malik Willis is likely to start. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 21, 2022

In Nashville, a titanic fork is getting stuck in.

Welcome to Steeltown, Mika Tafua.

Steelers Pro Bowl alternates: Pat Freiermuth, Cam Heyward, Alex Highsmith, Derek Watt https://t.co/KHxi6TnHDN — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) December 22, 2022

Congrats to 90 and 39, but Highsmith robbed.

Thursday 12/22

It’s official: NFL Sunday Ticket has a new home.



The NFL today announced a multi-year agreement with Google granting YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels the right to exclusively distribute NFL Sunday Ticket to consumers in the U.S. starting with the 2023 NFL season. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 22, 2022

Cue the marching band, ballons and “Happy Days are Here Agan”. The DiecTV reign of terror is now over.

Photo sent from one of the Acrisure Pigeons.

Apologies for the quality, apparently pigeon phones don't have very good cameras. pic.twitter.com/kzhv2OQgCR — Pittsburgh Clothing Company (@PGHClothingCo) December 21, 2022

Like the block numbers, Painted end zones need to return for good. Shout out to the pigeons for the scoop.

Elves belong on the shelf this time of year, not Steelers players.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of former Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman.



Soft-spoken with a warm smile and quiet intensity, Ronnie was drafted by the Broncos in 2012 and grew into a dynamic player and well-respected teammate.



A statement from the Broncos: pic.twitter.com/e7Pc76y62o — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 22, 2022

Very sad news from Denver. RIP Ronnie Hillman.

Pickett has a new helmet doctors recommended to him. He's wearing a visor because the design of the helmet either limits his vision or allows for a hand to come through the facemask. Thus, he's playing with a visor to avoid getting punched in the face. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) December 22, 2022

Even though I didn’t play football, where was this when I was in high school? Too many fists flew in my direction in the 80s.

Friday 12/23

It all happened 50 years ago today in an immaculate way.

Here's a strange one.



The #Panthers claimed former #Bears CB Justin Layne off waivers earlier this week but he did not join the team, so the Panthers placed him on the Did Not Report reserve list instead.



They currently have 51 players on their roster heading to the #Lions game — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 23, 2022

Justin Layne is not that good of a player to not report. I think this may spell curtains for the former Steeler.

Saturday 12/24

We have promoted S Elijah Riley from the practice squad to the active roster and released CB Josh Jackson. @BordasLawhttps://t.co/l3KGysVjfL — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 24, 2022

This means no Edmunds tonight. That ain’t good one bit.

Members of our 1972 team together at the #Steelers Hall of Honor Museum before tonight's game pic.twitter.com/gIsZbJ0QzY — Steelers History (@SteelersHistory) December 24, 2022

What a beautiful sight, Except......

Paying homage to Franco. pic.twitter.com/RyxWnESFkS — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 24, 2022

Perfect. Thanks Pat Freirmuth for making this happen.

And to all a goodnight 32 https://t.co/7ckd76xcLX — Billy Gardell (@BillyGardell) December 25, 2022

Even more perfect.

An emotional moment in Pittsburgh as Franco Harris' #32 jersey is officially retired. pic.twitter.com/cpbufU6qgG — NFL (@NFL) December 25, 2022

Not a dry eye in the house. Seriously, it wasn’t supposed to go this way.

Thank you, Steelers. We needed this so bad.

Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night pic.twitter.com/omtw2oii8Z — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 25, 2022

Right back at ya, Steelers. Thanks for letting us open an amazing gift early on Christmas Eve.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet, have a BAD one.