A look back at the Steelers week that was: “Not the way this week was supposed to go” edition

BTSC’s random-thought renegade is back with his bizarre look at the Steelers week that was.

By Bryan Anthony Davis
Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images

The Steelers are 6-8 and there seems to be doom and gloom as the Men of Steel are coming off of a nice win in Carolina. Let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Sunday 12/18

Mighty Mitch led the Steelers to a complete game win. Sometimes a fighting dog can travel a long way on a short leash.

White, Watt, and Watt = Warriors. Damn fine company, Teej.

The Steelers got to score first a whole lot more to be even niftier.

Happy Hanukkah. Here’s to KP8 Crazy Nights!!!!

That’s what I’m talkin’ bout. The STeelers made a statement on Tabacco Road.

Monday 12/19

Not on anybody’s Christmas list. Regardless of the finish, here’s hoping Art Rooney’s New Year’s Resolution is to cut ties with Canada.

Diasppointed in DJ18 this season, but numbers don’t lie. He’s actually necessary.

Hurts hurt does not hurt so good for Phiily.

It never stops being interesting in the Steel City. Still unlikely, but who would’ve thunk this on Halloween?

Rumors of Najee’s demise were obviously premature.

Doing it right. Should make it permanent. But I do agree with Jeff Hartman, gotta have gray facemasks. If not that, then grey facemasks.

Tuesday 12/20

A DNP for Terrell Edmunds + OMG.

I gotta pay attention better. I forget David Anenih was on the PS. Now I’m outraged. What are the Steelers going to do without David Anenih. Damn You, Atlanta Falcons!

The hits keep coming for the Clots. Not a spelling error.

Wednesday 12/21

Every once in a while, life throws a sucker punch. The face of a franchise for 50 years, a class act and an absolute legend is gone as a football nation mourns.

In Nashville, a titanic fork is getting stuck in.

Welcome to Steeltown, Mika Tafua.

Congrats to 90 and 39, but Highsmith robbed.

Thursday 12/22

Cue the marching band, ballons and “Happy Days are Here Agan”. The DiecTV reign of terror is now over.

Like the block numbers, Painted end zones need to return for good. Shout out to the pigeons for the scoop.

Elves belong on the shelf this time of year, not Steelers players.

Very sad news from Denver. RIP Ronnie Hillman.

Even though I didn’t play football, where was this when I was in high school? Too many fists flew in my direction in the 80s.

Friday 12/23

It all happened 50 years ago today in an immaculate way.

Justin Layne is not that good of a player to not report. I think this may spell curtains for the former Steeler.

Saturday 12/24

This means no Edmunds tonight. That ain’t good one bit.

What a beautiful sight, Except......

Perfect. Thanks Pat Freirmuth for making this happen.

Even more perfect.

Not a dry eye in the house. Seriously, it wasn’t supposed to go this way.

Thank you, Steelers. We needed this so bad.

Right back at ya, Steelers. Thanks for letting us open an amazing gift early on Christmas Eve.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet, have a BAD one.

