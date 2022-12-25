Podcasts: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts shows, Sunday edition

Steelers 2022 is ongoing and we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest two podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

We Run the North: Remembering Franco on Christmas Weekend in the North

Join BTSC’s Kevin Tate and the “We Run The North” crew as they remember Franco Harris and talk this week’s matchups for the week 16 games. The usual suspects, Brandon “B-Dirt” Herriott, Pay Saunders and Shawn “Big-G” Gurley from the “KnoItAllz” podcast.

Rundown:

Steelers News and Notes

AFC North Happenings

Shout out to the Homie BAD Bryan Anthony Davis

Franco 32 seconds of silence and remembrance

Fantasy Football Banter

Thursday Night Football Jags vs Jets

AFC North Pro Bowl Selections

Burrow vs Goat

Week 16 Pick’em

Pay’s Parlay

Big G’s Burners

Doin’em Dirty

Listen to the show on the player below:

Last Minute Thoughts before the Steelers Week 16 Christmas Eve game against the Raiders

There’s always a lot of material rolling through a Steelers fan’s cranium on game day. What’s the injury report telling us? Did something happen that I missed? Am I going to even see the game in my broadcast area? What’s the line if I want to bet my mortgage on the game? At BTSC, we’re no different. Join BTSC with our last-minute thoughts as you prepare to wave that Terrible Towel. This week, Dave Schofield gives his last-minute thoughts right before the Steelers contest against the Las Vegas Raiders

Rundown:

Last Minute Thoughts before Steelers vs. Raiders

Injury Report

Lines

How to watch

Listen to the show on the player below:

The BTSC Steelers Mike Tomlin Post-Game Press Conference Recap: Raiders Steelers Raiders

On an emotional night, the Steelers got things going late to beat the Raiders 13-10. Of course, Mike Tomlin had a lot to say to the media afterwards. Join BTSC Podcast Producer Bryan Anthony Davis as he recaps the post-game presser.

The BTSC Steelers Post-Game Show: Frigid Steelers heat up late to beat Raiders and honor Franco

In a battle of two 6-8 teams in frigid temperatures, the Steelers heated up just in time to beat the Raiders 13-10. Join BTSC’s Bryan Anthony Davis, Daniel Jay and Big Bro Scho as they break down the game like no one else does on the latest edition of The Steelers Post-Game Show.

Let’s Ride Special Edition: Winners and Losers from the Steelers 13-10 win over the Raiders

The Pittsburgh Steelers were winners vs. the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 16 of the 2022 NFL Season and there was good, bad, ugly, and unfortunate. BTSC Senior Editor Jeff Hartman diagnoses all, and gives his thoughts on the game, on a special edition of “Let’s Ride”.

