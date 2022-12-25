NFL Week 16: Christmas Day Games, start times, updates and open thread

The Pittsburgh Steelers played in prime time on Christmas Eve, and in the wake of the game are three games on Christmas day. While many will be traveling, or hosting, family and friends on the holiday, don’t pretend like you won’t be watching some other games as the day progresses. With that being said, why not watch the games with some of your fellow black-and-gold faithful!

Here is the upcoming slate of games for your viewing enjoyment:

1:00 p.m. ET — FOX

Green Bay Packers at Miami Dolphins

4:30 p.m. ET — CBS

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams

8:20 p.m. ET — NBC

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals

Staff Picks:

What games will you be watching? Either way, be sure to enjoy the comment section below, and don’t forget to stay glued to BTSC throughout the game tonight for the best, most in-depth, analysis surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for their 16th game of the season in Week 17 with a road game against the Baltimore Ravens.

HERE WE GO STEELERS!