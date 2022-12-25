A Letter From the Editor: Celebrating my favorite holiday a little different this year

“Are you excited for Christmas??” my five children ask in unison.

“I am, but it’s a little different.” I respond.

What ensues is me explaining how as a 39-year old father of five, I am far less concerned with myself as I am others. The “others” I am talking about would be those five small children, and other family and friends. I get so much more enjoyment out of watching others enjoy their day compared to me being concerned with what I’m getting or feel as if I deserve.

After the passing of Franco Harris this past week, the more I read about the man, the more impressed I am with the man. In other words, I knew plenty about Harris as a player, and I knew he was often a symbol for the city of Pittsburgh, but when I read about his humanitarian works, and helping others, I come away with a desire to help others.

It’s easy to be selfish. We are all selfish in many ways, but it doesn’t mean we can’t change. That we can’t adjust and alter our way of thinking. If anyone ever met Franco Harris, they always came away with a positive story. How generous he was with his time.

When you think about someone of his stature, a Hall of Famer and 4x Super Bowl champion, it would be easy to become a hermit of sorts. To stay away from the crowds and limelight; however, Harris never avoided fans or events. He seemed to cherish and nurture these moments with class and dignity. Even the week leading up to his death, every outlet who requested an interview with Franco got it. It was likely he didn’t want to do every podcast, radio spot and interview that week, but he did it. Putting others ahead of himself.

We all have those events, or moments, which we would rather avoid. But maybe we can learn something from Harris’ time in the public eye and adopt it in our lives. Helping others and being there, more than worrying more about ourselves and our own wants and desires.

That’s one of the many goals I have for myself in the coming new year. Less me, more helping others.

I hope you and the ones you love have a very happy holiday season, and know I thank each and every one of you for being a part of the best Pittsburgh Steelers community on the internet. It doesn’t go unnoticed.