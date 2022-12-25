Post-Game Sound: Hear from Steelers coaches and players after win over the Raiders

The Pittsburgh Steelers were winners for the seventh time this regular season with their win over the Las Vegas Raiders Saturday.

After the game, there was plenty of video/audio to take in from the locker room and down at field level. Here at BTSC we try to gather as much information as possible for those fans who might not be on social media and see this on a weekly basis.

Therefore, in the post-game sound article you will hear from head coach Mike Tomlin, and a myriad of other players as the Steelers official Twitter account goes around the room to hear from all who participated on Saturday.

Enjoy the content and be sure to stay with BTSC for all things black-and-gold as they prepare for the next game of the regular season. The next game on the docket is the Week 17 game vs. the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, but first, the post-game sound:

Mike Tomlin Post-Game Press Conference

Coach Tomlin addresses the media following our win against the Raiders. pic.twitter.com/sAoHU6L7Hb — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 25, 2022

Cam Heyward Post-Game Press Conference

Cam Heyward addresses the media following our win against the Raiders. pic.twitter.com/hJw3SZ0eCs — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 25, 2022

Kenny Pickett Post-Game Press Conference

Kenny Pickett addresses the media following our win against the Raiders. pic.twitter.com/yNjuvp1e4d — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 25, 2022

Najee Harris Post-Game Interview

Around the Locker Room