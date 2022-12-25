Post-Game Sound: Hear from Steelers coaches and players after win over the Raiders

The Pittsburgh Steelers were winners for the seventh time this regular season with their win over the Las Vegas Raiders Saturday.
After the game, there was plenty of video/audio to take in from the locker room and down at field level. Here at BTSC we try to gather as much information as possible for those fans who might not be on social media and see this on a weekly basis.
Therefore, in the post-game sound article you will hear from head coach Mike Tomlin, and a myriad of other players as the Steelers official Twitter account goes around the room to hear from all who participated on Saturday.
Enjoy the content and be sure to stay with BTSC for all things black-and-gold as they prepare for the next game of the regular season. The next game on the docket is the Week 17 game vs. the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, but first, the post-game sound:
Mike Tomlin Post-Game Press Conference
Coach Tomlin addresses the media following our win against the Raiders. pic.twitter.com/sAoHU6L7Hb— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 25, 2022
Cam Heyward Post-Game Press Conference
Cam Heyward addresses the media following our win against the Raiders. pic.twitter.com/hJw3SZ0eCs— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 25, 2022
Kenny Pickett Post-Game Press Conference
Kenny Pickett addresses the media following our win against the Raiders. pic.twitter.com/yNjuvp1e4d— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 25, 2022
Najee Harris Post-Game Interview
.@ohthatsNajee22 talks us through the game winning drive #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/NpML5bXvOk— NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) December 25, 2022
Around the Locker Room
