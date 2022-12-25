Steelers vs. Ravens Week 17 matchup flexed to Sunday Night Football

The rivalry between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens is among the best in the NFL. Since the Ravens entered the league, some of the fiercest games have taken place between Baltimore and Pittsburgh.

The AFC North grudge match also appeals to a national audience, and is largely a reason why the NFL has flexed the Week 17 game between the two teams to Sunday Night Football.

This per Adam Schefter of ESPN:

Ravens-Steelers game next Sunday has been flexed to 8:20 p.m; Rams-Chargers is out of the Sunday night slot. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 25, 2022

Why would the Steelers, who are 7-8 and clinging to distant playoff hopes, be flexed to prime time? After the Green Bay Packers beat the Miami Dolphins on Christmas day, the Steelers cannot be mathematically eliminated from the playoffs in Week 16.

This means the team’s hopes remain alive, and will add to the intrigue of the matchup.

The last time these two teams played was in Week 14 at Acrisure Stadium when the Ravens beat the Steelers 16-14. It was that game where rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett was knocked out of the game early in the first quarter. Mitch Trubisky took over, and his three interceptions were back breakers for the home team.

The Ravens have already locked up a playoff spot, but the question of Lamar Jackson’s health, and available, will certainly be a storyline to watch as the year progresses.

Stay tuned to BTSC for more on the Steelers as they press on throughout the 2022 regulation season.