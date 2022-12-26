Colts vs. Chargers: Monday Night Football picks, odds and open thread

The 2022 NFL regular season is in full swing, and it’s an AFC West vs. AFC South battle in Week 16. The Los Angeles Chargers and Indianapolis Colts go head-to-head. When it comes to storylines, there are plenty surrounding this game.

As for the game itself, below you’ll see some vital information for you to enjoy the contest. You’ll get odds for the game, check out our staff picks for the game and to use this comment section as an open thread for the game.

Let’s take a closer look...

How to Watch:

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Indianapolis Colts

Date: Monday, Dec. 19

Venue: Lucas Oil Field, Indianapolis, IN

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN App, ESPN+

IND: +4

O/U: 45

Moneyline:

IND: +165

LAC: -195

Staff Picks:

This is a game black-and-gold fans could be watching closely, and that’s based on both playoff hopes and the draft order. The Steelers could get some help in the playoff push if the Colts, with Nick Foles at quarterback, could find a way to win. Likewise, if the Colts were to win, it would move them up in the 2023 NFL Draft order. So, tonight the Steelers fan base is going to be wearing white and blue and pulling for the Colts to find a way to win. As always, some football is better than no football, so follow along with other Pittsburgh Steelers fans in the comment section below as the open thread.

