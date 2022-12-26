NFL Week 17 Betting Preview: Steelers currently 4-point underdogs vs. the Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers brought home a hard-fought victory on Christmas Eve after a very emotional week. Now the season rolls on with the Steelers traveling to Baltimore to face the Ravens in a game that was flexed into Sunday Night Football on New Year’s Day. When it comes to the betting lines for next Sunday’s game, the following information is the current consensus spread and over/under for the Steelers this week as reported by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Game Info: Week 17

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens

Sunday, Jan. 1, 2022 at 8:20 PM

Steelers betting line: +4

Over/under: 36.5

Last Regular Season Meeting: Steelers (L) 14-16 vs Ravens

Win streak: 1 game BAL

Last 3 Meetings: PIT 2 - 1 BAL

Last 10 Meetings: PIT 6 - 4 BAL

The opening line on the game was at +5.5 after the schedule was announced in May. Based on how the season was playing out, the line has moved to be a closer matchup, but has fluctuated from +3 to +6 over the past two days.

Being the underdog on Sunday, the Steelers have a current moneyline of +160 to win the game straight up, which is the equivalent of 8/5 odds. So a $20 bet placed on the Steelers over the Ravens would have a payout of $52 ($32 plus the original $20 bet). The Ravens also have a current moneyline of -190, or 10/19 odds. Therefore the same $20 bet placed on Baltimore to win straight up would have a payout of $30.53 ($10.53 plus the original $20 bet).

The Steelers are 4-1 against the spread in their last 5 games played and are 4-2 against the spread in their last 6 games on the road. The Steelers also have gone UNDER in 3 of their last 4 games and have gone UNDER in 6 of their last 8 games on the road in Baltimore.

If looking at the futures bets at DraftKings.com, the Steelers odds to win the Super Bowl are at 400/1 after Week 16. The Steelers odds to win the AFC Championship are 300/1 odds. As for winning the AFC North, the Steelers and Browns have both officially been eliminated in the race for the division with the Bengals at 4/9 and the Ravens as the favorite at 7/4 odds.