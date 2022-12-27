Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Tuesday Edition

Steelers 2022 is ongoing and we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said or typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

BAD Language: Breathless in Steeltown and it ain’t because the weather

When the Steelers hosted the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Eve at Acrisure Stadium, the real-feel wind chill factor was -10 degrees, but Steeler Nation were fevered. But when George Pickens snagged a beautiful pass from Kenny Pickett to go ahead of Vegas late, when Cam Sutton pulled down the third Derek Carr interception, and when Connor Heyward iced the game with a 21-yard run, Steeler Nation was breathless in the best way possible. Join Bryan Anthony Davis (@btscbad) preaching his own gospel of the hypocycloids on a Victory Monday episode of BAD Language.

News and Notes

A Breathless Week in the Burgh

BTSC Accountability

Steelers Hangover: Steelers Hangover: The final of many Immaculate tributes was perfection

The Steelers tribute to the dearly departed Franco Harris at the number-retirement ceremony at halftime on Christmas Eve wasn’t the only one. From arriving to work, introductions, cadences, and a thrilling finish, the Steelers were continuous in the celebration of No. 32, none bigger than the 13-10 final score. Join Jeff Hartman (@JHartman_PIT) Shannon White (@ShannonW4550) and Tony Defeo (@defeoman) as they try to catch their collective breaths on a victory episode of the Steelers Hangover.

Check out the rundown of the show:

The Steelers Non-Stop Tribute

From the Steelers’ Cutting Room Floor: How the Pittsburgh Steelers got their groove back

For most of 2022, the Pittsburgh footballers played the role of a team in transition, lost and struggling to move forward. But now the Men of Steel have seemed to have found themselves. Move over Stella, the Steelers got their groove back. Geoffrey Benedict examines this and more on the latest episode of BTSC’s “From the Cutting Room Floor”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Better Late Than Never

