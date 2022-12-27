Updated 2023 NFL Draft order after Week 16

After Week 16 of NFL action, there are some teams who are enamored with the Playoff Picture. Regardless of conference, trying to figure out the jockeying for playoff positioning is always an enjoyable time for everyone involved.

Then there are the teams who find themselves on the outside looking in, and the only thing they are waiting for is the news they are mathematically eliminated from playoff contention. For those teams, it is never too late to start looking ahead. Not to the playoffs, but to the upcoming draft.

Where will their favorite team draft? Will they have a Top 10 pick?

Well, for those teams wondering, here is an updated Top 16 for the 2023 NFL Draft:

1. Houston Texans

2. Chicago Bears

3. Seattle Seahawks (from the Denver Broncos)

4. Arizona Cardinals

5. Indianapolis Colts

6. Atlanta Falcons

7. Detroit Lions (from the Los Angeles Rams)

8. Carolina Panthers

9. Las Vegas Raiders

10. Philadelphia Eagles (from the New Orleans Saints)

11. Houston Texans (from the Cleveland Browns)

12. Seattle Seahawks

13. Tennessee Titans

14. New England Patriots

15. New York Jets

16. Pittsburgh Steelers

For the Pittsburgh Steelers faithful, it is depressing having to look at the NFL Draft order with a 7-8 record, but this is where the team finds itself after a very underwhelming first half of the season. After the Week 14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, many fans have abandoned the outside thought of a possible playoff push, and even after beating the Carolina Panthers in Week 15 and the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 16, it is not looking as if they’ll be near a Top 10 pick this year.

Some find solace of a mediocre season in the team’s potential draft positioning, considering where they could potentially end up, and when you throw in the 2nd Round pick the Steelers received from the Chicago Bears for Chase Claypool, it makes this draft order sweeter. Three potential picks in the Top 50 could be what the team needs to turn their fortunes around.

Picks are nice, but the organization has to hit on those draft picks to truly turn things around. Nonetheless, we’ll keep you updated on the draft order as the season progresses, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the team as they prepare for the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17.