The Pittsburgh Steelers were winners in Week 16 of the 2022 regular season, beating the Las Vegas Raiders at home on Christmas Eve. Through 15 games of the regular season it has been extremely difficult to gauge where the Steelers rank among their NFL peers.

How far did the team rise after winning in Week 15? Based on this week’s NFL Power Rankings, not too far, but that isn’t say much considering where they were ranked before their latest loss on the season.

All in all, the Steelers’ rankings this week were all over the map. The truth might be somewhere in the middle, but it’s that time of the week where we take a look at other outlets’ rankings after Week 16 of regular season action.

Let’s get to the rankings...

1. Kansas City Chiefs

2. Philadelphia Eagles

3. Buffalo Bills

4. San Francisco 49ers

5. Dallas Cowboys

6. Cincinnati Bengals

7. Minnesota Vikings

8. Baltimore Ravens

9. Los Angeles Chargers

10. New York Giants

...

18. Pittsburgh Steelers

“Defining moment: Drafting Kenny Pickett. The Steelers saw the retirement of one franchise quarterback and drafted what the organization hopes will be its next. In one of his final acts as general manager before retirement, Kevin Colbert drafted Pickett in the first round as the first QB selected in the 2022 draft. The Steelers already had signed Mitch Trubisky in free agency, but it became more and more clear that it was a matter of when — not if — Pickett would take over the starting job. That led to conservative play from Trubisky to start the season, and once Pickett took over at halftime of Week 4, there was a steep learning curve for the rookie. It has led to growing pains this year, but it could help the Steelers get a jump on 2023.”

1. San Francisco 49ers

2. Philadelphia Eagles

3. Buffalo Bills

4. Cincinnati Bengals

5. Kansas City Chiefs

6. Dallas Cowboys

7. Minnesota Vikings

8. Los Angeles Chargers

9. Jacksonville Jaguars

10. Baltimore Ravens

...

17. Pittsburgh Steelers

“The Steelers will enter the new calendar year in playoff contention in the AFC, a huge victory for Mike Tomlin and Co. Pittsburgh continued its strong surge to the finish line with a 13-10 win over the Raiders on the night the late Franco Harris’ No. 32 was retired. Kenny Pickett checked another box in his quest to be seen as The Guy in Pittsburgh, leading the Steelers on a 76-yard drive in the final minutes that culminated with the go-ahead touchdown pass to breakout rookie George Pickens. A win over the Ravens would put the Steelers in position for a playoff return. Who would have guessed that back in November?”

1. Philadelphia Eagles

2. Buffalo Bills

3. Kansas City Chiefs

4. Cincinnati Bengals

5. San Francisco 49ers

6. Minnesota Vikings

7. Dallas Cowboys

8. Baltimore Ravens

9. Los Angeles Chargers

10. Miami Dolphins

...

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

“They kept their slim playoff hopes alive by rallying to beat the Raiders. That was a big-time drive by Kenny Pickett to win it.”

1. Philadelphia Eagles

2. Buffalo Bills

3. Kansas City Chiefs

4. San Francisco 49ers

5. Dallas Cowboys

6. Cincinnati Bengals

7. Minnesota Vikings

8. Baltimore Ravens

9. Los Angeles Chargers

10. Miami Dolphins

...

19. Pittsburgh Steelers

“Counting out Rodgers is much like counting out Mike Tomlin. They both have their Super Bowl rings for a reason as great competitors who dig deep to make the most of what they have. Tomlin’s master motivation is being seen most in the defense, as expected.”

1. Philadelphia Eagles

2. Buffalo Bills

3. Kansas City Chiefs

4. San Francisco 49ers

5. Dallas Cowboys

6. Cincinnati Bengals

7. Minnesota Vikings

8. Baltimore Ravens

9. Los Angeles Chargers

10. Jacksonville Jaguars

...

18. Pittsburgh Steelers

“The Steelers finish at a Ravens team that might not have Lamar Jackson and cannot score without him, and then against the Browns, who aren’t very good. Mike Tomlin might keep his streak of no losing seasons alive, which is remarkable with this roster.”

1. San Francisco 49ers

2. Buffalo Bills

3. Kansas City Chiefs

4. Philadelphia Eagles

5. Cincinnati Bengals

6. Dallas Cowboys

7. Minnesota Vikings

8. Baltimore Ravens

9. Los Angeles Chargers

10. Jacksonville Jaguars

...

15. Pittsburgh Steelers

“All of a sudden, a winning record doesn’t seem so crazy.”

Tier 5 | Ugly Football Teams

23. Pittsburgh Steelers The Pittsburgh Steelers would need multiple miracles to make the playoffs, but they’re still within range of avoiding a losing season for Mike Tomlin’s 16th consecutive season. After starting the season 2-6, they’re now 5-2 in their last six games and sit at 7-8. On the night the Steelers honored the late Franco Harris and the Immaculate Reception, they were able to come back from a small deficit to take the lead in the final minute of the game. Credit to the Steelers’ defense for keeping them in the game. Kenny Pickett’s return was a welcome sight. Although the Steelers offense couldn’t remain consistent on Saturday night, the young unit came up big on the final drive of the game that gave them the go-ahead field goal.

What do you think of these rankings? Should the Steelers be higher? Are they ranked too high? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the team as they prepare for the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17.