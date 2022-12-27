Steelers made several roster moves prior to their Week 17 game vs. the Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17 of the 2022 regular season, but in the process of that preparation the team is having to make some changes on their 53-man active roster.

Tuesday evening the team announced a trio of roster moves which were made, two on the active roster, and one on the practice squad.

The moves were:

Steelers signed linebacker Tae Crowder to the 53-man roster off the New York Giants practice squad

Placed Marcus Allen on Injured Reserve (IR) with a biceps injury

Signed safety Scott Nelson to the practice squad

Tae Crowder was a seventh round selection by the New York Giants in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Georgia. In his rookie season, Crowder appeared in 11 games with six starts and had 57 tackles, one sack, one pass defense, and a 43-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown. In his second season, Crowder started all 17 games for the Giants and had 130 tackles with a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, six passes defensed, and two interceptions. Crowder appeared in 13 games with the Giants with eight starts in 2022 with 45 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, and one pass defensed. One week ago, the Giants waived Crowder, who was then signed to their practice squad two days later.

As for the addition of Scott Nelson to the practice squad, his name may sound familiar because he spent two weeks with the Steelers practice squad earlier this season. Undrafted out of Wisconsin, Nelson spent the preseason with the Seattle Seahawks where he appeared in three preseason games with a total of 73 snaps where he had six tackles. Originally signed to the Seahawks practice squad to start the season, Nelson was released at the end of September and found his way on the Steelers practice squad a week later. Nelson has not spent any time with any other teams since he was released by the Steelers following their Week 6 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The move to bring Nelson to the 16-man practice squad was to fill the vacancy left when Josh Jackson was released and Elijah Riley was promoted to the active roster prior to the Week 16 game vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.

The move of putting Marcus Allen on IR was expected as Coach Tomlin stated in his Tuesday press conference that Allen had surgery on his bicep. Playing in all 15 games this season, Allen did not play a single snap on defense but had 229 snaps on special teams where he had 14 tackles.

The Steelers now turn their attention to the Ravens this Sunday night in Week 17 at M&T Bank Stadium. During the process, the question will be whether the team’s playoff hopes will remain alive at the 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff, or if that flame will already be extinguished. Stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the rest of the 2022 regular season.