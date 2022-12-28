Steelers Burning Question: Are you confident in the direction of the team?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have turned around their season, at least to a degree, battling back from a 3-7 record to now entering Week 17 with a 7-8 record. Things are looking up with the team, but they are far from perfect.

It is at this point when you have to ask yourself if you are confident in the direction of the team/organization?

The key to the above question is more about the direction of the organization, and not just in the short term and the remainder of the 2022 season. When deciphering this answer you have to weigh in several different factors.

The first would be the current roster. While not all the players will remain beyond 2022, but the majority will. Will the current roster be good enough to build upon for future success? On top of that, you have to wonder about the current coaching staff and if they’re good enough to keep the team competitive for the long haul.

Next would be the 2023 NFL Draft. Sure, the Steelers were once possessing a Top 5 draft pick, but their recent winning now has them projected to select 16th overall. The 2nd Round pick they received from the Chicago Bears for Chase Claypool absolutely helps, but will it be enough?

Last, for the majority of the fans, would be the new regime in the front office. New General Manager (GM) Omar Khan might have been with the organization for decades, but never as the GM. He’s made moves, like the Claypool trade, and given out new contracts, but never been the GM for an NFL Draft. He won’t be doing it alone, hiring Andy Weidl from the Philadelphia Eagles to direct the football side of the GM gig. Will they be able to get the job done in both free agency and the draft?

All of this adds up to the question below in the Reacts survey. Are you confident in the direction of the team? Let us know by voting in the poll below, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the results, as well as the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17.

