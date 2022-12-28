Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Wednesday edition

Steelers 2022 is ongoing and we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest four podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said and typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each broadcasted episode.

The Steelers Fix: Steelers 2023 Free Agency Focus, Defense

The Steelers were victorious on Saturday over Las Vegas, as the defense looked epic. But will that kind of defensive effort be good enough in 2023. Join Andrew Wilbar and Jeremy Betz in breaking down the Steelers free agent possibilities on the latest edition of The Fix.

Check out the rundown of the show:

2023 Defense Free Agency

and MUCH MORE!

The Mike Tomlin Weekly Press Conference Recap: Week 17 vs. the Baltimore Ravens

The Steelers beat the Raiders on Saturday in dramatic fashion, leading to tons of questions and a rekindling of hope for an improbable playoff invitation. Dave Schofield, editor of BTSC, gives you all the details on what Coach T had to say about the 13-10 win, injuries, and what’s in store leading up to a rematch with the Baltimore Ravens.

The Scho Bro Show: The Steelers simply need to do their part

There’s going to be plenty of scenarios discussed and scoreboard watching galore this weekend, but the Steelers simply need to take care of their own business. This will be just one of the subjects that will be discussed on the Scho Bro Show. the brotherly love entry of the BTSC family of podcasts.

As always, it sure is a good time to get on the airwaves and discuss the black-and-gold. On this show, Dave and Big Bro Scho break down all things Steelers, still talk stats, and also answer questions from fans!

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

Steelers need to drown out the scenarios and just take care of business

Dave and Rich walk you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

Let’s Ride, Wednesday: Regardless of playoffs, how the Steelers finish is important

The Pittsburgh Steelers have two games remaining in the 2022 regular season, and regardless of playoffs there is a lot for this team to play for. In this episode of “Let’s Ride”, Jeff Hartman dive head-first into that topic, as well as answer fan questions in the weekly Mailbag segment. All on the Wednesday episode of the BTSC flagship podcast.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

The finish is crucial no matter what

The Mail Bag

and MUCH MORE!

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE