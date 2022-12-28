Steelers designate Ahkello Witherspoon to return from IR

With only two regular season games remaining and the slim chance of qualifying for the postseason, the Steelers have designated cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon to return from the Reserve/Injured List (IR). Witherspoon returns to practice on Wednesday and Steelers will have 21 days to activate him to the 53-man roster should their season continue to that time.

CB Ahkello Witherspoon returned to practice today but remains on the Reserve/Injured List.



Witherspoon has only appeared in four games for the Steelers in the 2022 season. Appearing in the first three games of the season, Witherspoon left the Steelers Week 3 matchup against the Cleveland Browns with a hamstring injury. Not going on IR, Witherspoon returned just before the Steelers bye in Week 8 but did not play the entire game.

Continuing to not be able to play for several weeks, it wasn’t until the beginning of December whenthe Steelers placed Witherspoon on IR. Missing the mandatory four games, Witherspoon was now eligible to return to practice but does not take up a roster spot.

On the season, Witherspoon has 20 tackles, two passes defensed, and an interception.

Another cornerback for the Steelers who was placed on IR and would be eligible to return is William Jackson III who the Steelers acquired via trade at the NFL trade deadline in early November. Jackson practiced with the Steelers during their bye week and apparently re-injured his back and has not been available since. There is no word if Jackson will return for the Steelers in 2022.

