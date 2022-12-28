Steelers Injury Report: 6 players miss practice on Wednesday for personal reasons

The Pittsburgh Steelers have an extra day of preparation after an emotional win on Christmas Eve. As the Steelers took the practice field for their first official day of preparation for the Baltimore Ravens, there were seven players who did not participate while one was limited. In the first injury report of the week courtesy of the Steelers PR Department, all but one player who missed practice was deemed for a personal reason even if an injury was listed as well.

It has been reported by some outlets that players who missed practice for personal reasons were to attend the funeral of Franco Harris. While this may be true, it was not reported by the Steelers official report from Steelers.com.

The only player the Steelers had miss their Week 16 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders was safety Terrell Edmunds. Unable to go due to a hamstring injury, Coach Tomlin did say in his Tuesday press conference he was optimistic Edmunds would be able to return this week against Baltimore. On Wednesday, Edmunds missed practice with his hamstring injury, but was also listed as missing for personal reasons.

One player who did not finish the game last Saturday night was safety Tre Norwood. Also dealing with a hamstring injury, Norwood was not even listed on the injury report.

After playing in the game despite a questionable status, wide receiver Diontae Johnson was back on the injury report for Week 17. Described by Mike Tomlin as “a little bit of turf toe,” Johnson was a limited participant on Wednesday.

The only player who missed practice on Wednesday who was not also listed with it being a personal reason was cornerback Cameron Sutton with a hamstring. Coming through with the interception on the defense’s final play on the field Saturday night, it was unknown that Sutton was dealing with an injury. With the Steelers history of clerical errors on these sort of things, it is entirely possible that they simply listed the wrong name and it should have been Tre Norwood.

There were three players listed as not practicing strictly for personal reasons with no injury designation. Those players were running back Najee Harris, tight end Pat Freiermuth, and defensive tackle Cam Heyward. Larry Ogunjobi was listed as not practicing for personal reasons but also had his toe injury listed much like it did last week. Myles Jack is another player who did not practice for personal reasons, but his groin injury is listed as well.

As for the Ravens’ injury report, you can see the names below courtesy of Steelers.com.