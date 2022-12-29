Podcasts: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Thursday edition

Steelers 2022 is ongoing and we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said or typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

The Steelers War Room: Could the Steelers’ regeneration be ahead of schedule?

This will be one of the topics discussed as BTSC invites you to heck out our Aussie perspective and stay a while with Matt Peverell in The Steelers War Room. Join Matty P. for his solo show as he examines the ins-and-outs of the Steelers in an attempt to put you in the mind of Art Rooney II, Mike Tomlin, Omar Khan, Andy Weidl, Sheldon White and Dan Colbert when it comes to personnel.

Rundown of the show:

The importance of the win over the Raiders

The Steelers’ prospects of making the playoffs based on historic team records

How Najee Harris has fared against Franco Harris and Le’veon Bell for offensive production through their first two seasons

Steelers and Ravens Rookie Report.

Much More

Check out the BTSC’s Aussie perspective and stay a while with Matty in The Steelers War Room.

Know Your Enemy: A most crucial rematch for the Steelers in Charm City

It’s time once again to become a scout for the Steelers before their latest game. This time around, we get to know more about the rematch with the Baltimore Ravens in the latest edition of Know Your Enemy. It’s the show where Geoffrey Benedict and Shannon White break down the upcoming opponent for the black-and-gold. This week, Geoff and Shannon, welcome Tavon Johnson, guest contributor of We Run the North to the podcast.

News and Notes

A look at the 2022 Ravens

Special Guest: Tavon Johnson, guest contributor of We Run the North

Geoffrey and Shannon walk you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

The Steelers Stat Geek: What’s changed since the Steelers vs. Ravens Week 14 game

The Pittsburgh Steelers faced the Baltimore Ravens only four weeks ago. Since their last matchup, how have these two teams fared in their respective games? Are they teams on the rise or struggling to get by? Thank goodness for the Stat Geek to break it all “dahn”. This is just one of the topics that will be discussed by Dave Schofield on the Thursday episode of the AM podcast lineup, “The Steelers Stat Geek”. Join BTSC’s Editor as he pulls out the Steelers slide rule and geeks out only like he can.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Steelers and Ravens stats since Week 14

The full-season ranks for both teams heading into Sunday night’s matchup

and more geeky numbers!

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE