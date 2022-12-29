Previewing the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens Week 17 showdown

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens are two teams who know each other well considering they are AFC North rivals and have play each other twice every season. For these teams, the game in Week 17 is as big one. The Ravens are still trying to win the AFC North and the Steelers are clinging to very small playoff hopes. Throw all that in together, and this game gets even more attention.

Here is the game preview for the Steelers and Ravens for their Week 17 matchup in Baltimore.

Team Records

Pittsburgh Steelers: 6-8

Baltimore Ravens: 10-4

Odds (Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)

Steelers (+3.0)

OVER/UNDER: 36.0

Moneyline: Steelers +130; Ravens -150

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Last 5 Games in series

Steelers: 4-1

Matchup History

Pittsburgh Steelers lead series 32-25-0

Injury Report

(Note: This will be updated throughout the week as more injury reports are released)

Steelers

Wednesday, December 28

LB Myles Jack (Groin/Not Injury Related - Personal) - DNP

CB Cameron Sutton (Hamstring) - DNP

RB Najee Harris (Not Injury Related - Personal) - DNP

S Terrell Edmunds (Hamstring/Not Injury Related - Personal) - DNP

TE Pat Freiermuth (Not Injury Related - Personal) - DNP

DT Cameron Heyward (Not Injury Related - Personal) - DNP

DL Larry Ogunjobi (Toe/Not Injury Related - Personal) - DNP

WR Diontae Johnson (Toe) - LP

Ravens

QB Lamar Jackson (knee) - DNP

DE Calais Campbell (knee) - DNP

CB Marcus Peters (calf) - DNP

WR DeSean Jackson (illness) - DNP

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (illness) - DNP

OLB Justin Houston (rest) - DNP

OT Morgan Moses (rest) - DNP

OL Trystan Colon (personal) - DNP

OG Kevin Zeitler (rest) - DNP

S Geno Stone (hamstring) - LP

OT Ronnie Stanley (rest) - LP

CB Kevon Seymour (ankle) - FP

News and Notes

The last time the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens played was in Week 14 in Pittsburgh when things went off the rails for the home team. Not only was rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett knocked out of the game early in the first quarter, but the Pittsburgh defense was beaten to the tune of giving up over 200 yards rushing throughout the game. Throw in Mitch Trubisky’s three interceptions thrown in relief and you have the recipe for a loss.

The 16-14 loss was a dagger in the Steelers’ playoff hopes, but despite the loss Pittsburgh remains in the AFC Playoff Picture after back-to-back wins over the Carolina Panthers and Las Vegas Raiders in Weeks 15 and 16.

To add significance to this matchup, the Steelers and Ravens game Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium, which was originally scheduled for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff, was flexed to the Sunday Night Football time slot. There is a lot of significance to this matchup for both teams. The Ravens are still vying for the AFC North crown, while the Steelers playoff hopes reside solely in the Miami Dolphins losing. If the Dolphins are winners in Week 17, the Steelers could be eliminated from playoff contention before the two AFC North rivals kickoff.

Even if the Steelers are eliminated from the playoffs, don’t think for a second these two rivals won’t want to win this game. This will be Kenny Pickett’s first game in Baltimore, and also his first extended playing time against the rivals.

It’s Steelers vs. Ravens. These two teams still despise one another, and that won’t change just because of one team’s playoff fortunes. As Mike Tomlin likes to say, this is a double chin strap kind of game.

Related Articles

For all article related to this Week 17 AFC North showdown, check out the stream by clicking the link below:

Podcasts

Be sure to check out the many BTSC podcasts in the player below:

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the black and gold for all the coverage of their game with the Ravens in Baltimore in Week 17 of the 2022 regular season.