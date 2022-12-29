Cowboys vs. Titans: Thursday Night Football picks, odds and open thread

The 2022 NFL regular season is coming to a close, and it’s Thursday which means it’s time for Thursday Night Football. Considering the game is streamed only on Amazon Prime, it’s the continuation of something new when it comes to watching football. But when it comes to storylines, there are plenty surrounding this game.

As for the game itself, below you’ll see some vital information for you to enjoy the contest. You’ll get odds for the game, check out our staff picks for the game and to use this comment section as an open thread for the game.

Let’s take a closer look...

How to Watch:

Dallas Cowboys vs. Tennessee Titans

Date: Thursday, Dec. 29

Venue: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: Amazon Prime

Streaming: Amazon Prime

TEN: +12.5

O/U: 39.5

Moneyline:

TEN: +440

DAL: -580

Staff Picks:

There are some prime time games where fans of the black-and-gold couldn’t care less who is victorious. Then there are games which have a level of intrigue to the fan base. This Thursday night, the only reason for fans who aren’t fans of the Cowboys or Titans to watch this game would be if they have a rooting interest in the game. For the Steelers, there is no real rooting interest considering the Cowboys are an NFC East team, and the Titans have no impact on the team’s playoff rankings. The only way the Tennessee outcome might impact Pittsburgh would be in the draft order. So, if you are someone who is intrigued in that aspect, this is a game to watch. Nonetheless, hopefully it’s a good game. Follow along with other Pittsburgh Steelers fans in the comment section below as the open thread.

In the meantime, be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the black and gold. And continue counting down the days until the Steelers travel to play the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17 of the regular season.