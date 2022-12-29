It’s Week 17 in the NFL, and it’s time for another edition of my Power Rankings, where I’ll be highlighting the final pecking order of all NFL teams of 2022. This will be the last power rankings of the season, so let’s dive into it!

1. BUFFALO BILLS (12-3)

Playoff standing: CLINCHED AFC EAST

Bills vs. Bengals on Monday Night Football has huge implications in the race for the AFC 1 seed. The Bills likely will need to win out to secure the one and only playoff Bye, with Kansas City facing a relatively easy final two matchups. A Bills loss likely drops them to the 3 seed.

2. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (13-2)

Playoff standing: CLINCHED PLAYOFF SPOT

The Eagles can clinch the NFC East and the 1 seed in the NFC with a win over the Saints on Sunday, a task that looks to be a little more difficult without Jalen Hurts in the lineup at QB. Then again, is the dropoff from Hurts to Gardner Minshew enough for one of the league’s deepest teams to falter? Color me unconcerned.

3. CINCINNATI BENGALS (11-4)

Playoff standing: CLINCHED PLAYOFF SPOT

The Bengals need help to clinch the AFC North, even with a win over the Bills. That’s where your Pittsburgh Steelers come in. A Steelers win over Baltimore this week coupled with a Bengals “W” would seal Cincinnati’s 2nd straight AFC North championship.

4. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (12-3)

Playoff standing: CLINCHED AFC WEST

A KC win and a Buffalo loss this week all but secures the AFC’s 1 seed for the Chiefs, who might benefit more than any other team from homefield advantage throughout the playoffs.

5. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (11-4)

Playoff standing: CLINCHED NFC WEST

San Fran is rolling, and they may roll straight into the NFC’s 2 seed if the surging Packers can take down the Vikings on Sunday. I don’t care if you are a 49ers fan or not, don’t take for granted what we’re seeing go down in the Brock Purdy saga. The ultimate underdog story is unfolding before our eyes.

6. DALLAS COWBOYS (11-4)

Playoff standing: CLINCHED PLAYOFF SPOT

One more win for Dallas would lock up no lower than the 5 seed, which is significant this year because the 5th Seed in the NFC will draw the moribund winner of NFC South on Wild Card Weekend. Not saying it’s a first round bye, but...

7. MINNESOTA VIKINGS (12-3)

Playoff standing: CLINCHED NFC NORTH

The Vikings continued their mind-bending streak of wins in one-score games in 2022 (11-0) with a walk-off 61-yard FG against the Giants last week. The Vikings would love nothing more than to send the Packers packing on Sunday. A win for Minnesota would all but eliminate their dreaded rivals.

8. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (9-6)

Playoff standing: CLINCHED WILDCARD

Justin Herbert is going to the Playoffs! The Chargers can’t win their division, but they could secure the 5th seed if they win out and the Ravens lose one of their last two. Getting to face the lackluster AFC South’s eventual champion could be a big deal in the AFC race.

9. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (7-8)

Playoff standing: CURRENT AFC 4 SEED

The Jags have come roaring back and are the current AFC South leaders. Jacksonville cannot be eliminated in Week 17 because a win over the Titans in Week 18 would secure a division championship for Trevor Lawrence and co.

Playoff standing: CURRENT AFC 7 SEED

Steelers fans are tracking the ‘Fins closely. Miami would clinch a playoff spot with a win and a Jets loss to Seattle. Minus Tua Tagovailoa, who is in concussion protocol for a 3rd time this season, the Dolphins are highly vulnerable. For Pittsburgh fans, all eyes are on the Dolphins in Week 17.

11. BALTIMORE RAVENS (10-5)

Playoff standing: CLINCHED PLAYOFF SPOT

The Steelers hated rival and Week 17 opponent has a Wild Card spot clinched, but still has a shot at an AFC North championship. Will they make a push to get a questionable Lamar Jackson back into the lineup this week against Pittsburgh? Or will they choose to play the long game and rest #8? Stay tuned, Steelers fans.

12. DETROIT LIONS (7-8)

Playoff standing: 2ND IN NFC NORTH

Things got a lot murkier for the Lions after their mind-numbing beatdown at the hands of the Carolina Panthers. Still, Detroit boasts one of the league’s best offenses and a defense that has vastly improved in the 2nd half of the season. A win over moribund Chicago keeps them alive for another week.

13. GREEN BAY PACKERS (7-8)

Playoff standing: 3RD IN NFC NORTH

Don’t let Aaron Rodgers into the playoffs, NFC. Don’t do it. A Packers win over the Vikes this week keeps the Packers playoff hopes alive. They’ll need some help in the form of a Washington Commanders loss over the next two weeks, but Green Bay has a legit shot.

14. NEW YORK GIANTS (8-6-1)

Playoff standing: 3RD IN NFC EAST

Just win, Brian Daboll, and you’re in. That’s it. All you gotta do is beat Jeff Saturday’s Colts in your building and your “Fighting Saquons” are in.

15. PITTSBURGH STEELERS (7-8)

Playoff standing: 3RD IN AFC NORTH

A lot has to happen for Pittsburgh to land an improbable 3rd straight postseason appearance in 2022, but it’s not impossible. In fact, it’s quite plausible. First, take care of your own business against Baltimore and Cleveland over the next two weeks. If you do that, all you need is a better record than the 3 AFC East teams not named Buffalo. A Jets loss to the Seahawks and a Miami loss to New England this week, along with another Miami loss to the Jets and a Bills win over the Patriots in Week 18 and you’ve got it! So yeah, simple... right?

16. WASHINGTON COMMANDERS (7-7-1)

Playoff standing: 4TH IN NFC EAST

Do we really need to see the Commanders in the playoffs? I’d be just fine without that result. As it stands, the Commanders can clinch a playoff spot or be eliminated in Week 17. A win coupled with losses by Seattle, Green Bay, and Detroit this week and Washington is playoff bound. A loss paired with Packers AND Lions wins, and it’s on to 2023.

17. NEW YORK JETS (7-8)

Playoff standing: 4TH IN AFC EAST

Mike White gives the Jets a way better chance to secure that final AFC playoff spot than the floundering Zach Wilson or the ancient Joe Flacco. If NYJ wins out, they only need one more loss by the Patriots and they’re in.

18. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (7-8)

Playoff standing: 1ST IN NFC SOUTH

If the Buccaneers can beat the Panthers this week, Tom Brady is your NFC South Champion again. A loss doesn’t eliminate them, but they’d need a win over Atlanta and a Saints loss to Philly this week, plus a Saints win over Carolina in Week 18 to fall back in.

19. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (7-8)

Playoff standing: 2ND IN NFC WEST

Steelers fans are joining the 12th man this week as BIG fans of the Seahawks in their quest to stay alive in the NFC with a win against the Jets. A loss for Seattle, coupled with a Washington win, and it’s all over for Geno’s boys.

20. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (7-8)

Playoff standing: 3RD IN AFC EAST

Steelers fans are on the Patriots bandwagon this week as well, but this week only. The Pats are in if they win their final two games. A loss to Miami this week, and they’re out. Simple as that.

21. CAROLINA PANTHERS (6-9)

Playoff standing: 2ND IN NFC SOUTH

Win out and you’re NFC South Champs, Carolina. (Please, please do so)

22. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (6-9)

Playoff standing: 3RD IN NFC SOUTH

Saints fans are rooting for the Panthers this week against Tampa, and then, cringe, the hated Falcons in Week 18. Win out and get some help from those two rivals, and you’re NFC South Champs! (Again, please, anybody but Tampa)

23. TENNESSEE TITANS (7-8)

Playoff standing: 2ND IN AFC SOUTH

No matter what happens this week, if Tennessee can beat Jacksonville in Week 18, they are AFC South Champions. If I’m a Titans fan, I’m not holding my breath.

24. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (6-9)

Playoff standing: 3RD IN AFC WEST

The Raiders are still in the hunt? (Checks notes) Okay, yeah, so if the Raiders can win out against the 49ers and Chiefs (chuckles) they have a very, very... very long shot at the 7th seed. (It ain’t happenin’)

ELIMINATED

25. CLEVELAND BROWNS (6-9)

26. LOS ANGELES RAMS (5-10)

27. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (4-10-1)

28. ATLANTA FALCONS (5-9)

29. DENVER BRONCOS (4-11)

30. ARIZONA CARDINALS (4-11)

31. CHICAGO BEARS (3-12)

32. HOUSTON TEXANS (2-12-1)

So there you have it, my final 2022 Regular Season Power Rankings. Don’t forget to leave your thoughts in the comments below, and answer the poll question. As always, go Steelers!