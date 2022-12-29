Steelers Injury Report: Terrell Edmunds returns to practice on Thursday

The Pittsburgh Steelers have an extra day of preparation after an emotional win on Christmas Eve. As the Steelers took the practice field for their second official day of preparation for the Baltimore Ravens, there were two players who did not participate while one was limited. In the second injury report of the week courtesy of the Steelers PR Department, no news names were added.

The only player the Steelers had miss their Week 16 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders was safety Terrell Edmunds. Unable to go due to a hamstring injury, Coach Tomlin did say in his Tuesday press conference he was optimistic Edmunds would be able to return this week against Baltimore. On Wednesday, Edmunds missed practice with his hamstring injury, but was also listed as missing for personal reasons. On Thursday, Edmunds returned as a full participant.

One player who did not finish the game last Saturday night was safety Tre Norwood. Also dealing with a hamstring injury, Norwood was not even listed on the initial injury report. In a correction Thursday morning, Norwood was added to the injury report as not practicing and Cam Sutton was removed as the Steelers had reported the wrong name. On Thursday, Norwood once again was unable to practice.

After playing in the game despite a questionable status, wide receiver Diontae Johnson was back on the injury report for Week 17. Described by Mike Tomlin as “a little bit of turf toe,” Johnson was a limited participant on Wednesday. Thursday saw Johnson an increase in his availability as he was a full participant.

There were three players listed as not practicing strictly for personal reasons with no injury designation. Those players were running back Najee Harris, tight end Pat Freiermuth, and defensive tackle Cam Heyward. As expected, all three players returned as full participants on Thursday.

Larry Ogunjobi was listed as not practicing for personal reasons on Wednesday but also had his toe injury listed much like it did last week. Myles Jack also did not practice for personal reasons, but his groin injury was listed as well. On Thursday, Ogunjobi once again missed practice while Myles Jack returned but in a limited capacity.

As for the Ravens’ injury report, you can see the names below courtesy of Steelers.com.