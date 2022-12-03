Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Saturday edition

We here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

Nonetheless, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each podcast.

Here We Go, The Pregame Show: Is Kenny Pickett’s low number of touchdown passes a concern?

Kenny Pickett is starting to lead the Steelers to score. However, he’s not doing it much through the air. Is this a concern? Join Bryan Anthony Davis and Kevin Smith for Here We Go, the Steelers Pregame Show. The BTSC duo break down the Steelers like no one else does as Coach Smith and BAD talk the threat that is the Atlanta Falcons.

Check out the rundown

News and Notes

Colts Recap

Steelers vs. Falcons

Dude of the Week

and MUCH MORE!

Listen to the show on the player below:

Steelers Friday Night Six Pack with Tony: Steelers starting to soar on the ground.

The Steelers outlasted the Colts on Monday Night Football and, again, had a strong ground game. Also, Kenny Pickett made strides despite what some may think. That and more on this episode of Steelers Friday Night Six Pack!

Checkout a rundown of the show:

Steelers News and Notes

The rise of the run game

Q&A

and MUCH MORE!

Listen to the show on the player below:

Steelers Touchdown Under: Will the Steelers’ season take flight with a win over the Falcons?

It’s Week 13 of the NFL season, which means the 4-7 Steelers are taking on the Atlanta Falcons, after beating the Colts.Have the Steelers found their winning a formula for the second-half stretch? Can the offense continue to improve to help the team stack wins? Can the offensive line keep Pickett upright? And, ultimately is this team now back in the playoff hunt? Join Matty Peverell and Mark Davison as they answer these questions and more, while providing a global perspective to how the Steelers can achieve success in their chase for a seventh Lombardi, in this latest episode of ‘Touchdown Under’ - BTSC’s Australian sensation.

Rundown:

Steelers News and Notes

Will a win in Atlanta reset the Steelers’ season

Listen to the show on the player below:

Tune into the latest episode of Touchdown Under, the Australian sensation from the BTSC family of podcasts.

