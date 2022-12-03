The Steelers are 4-7 and lots of things are going on with the Men of Steel coming off of a Kenny Pickett’s most-complete game yet. Let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Saturday 11/26

Good news on Mason Cole, but I doubt the running game will flourish without Jaylen Warren teaming with Najee Harris.

Sunday 11/27

Steelers rookie WR George Pickens was not fined by the league for his ejection last week after this play at the end of the Bengals game, per source. He said Thursday there was nothing really his coaches had to tell him because it didn’t impact the result. https://t.co/OEMMXxQhWV — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) November 26, 2022

I thought the ejection was a bit ticky-tacky, but I actually don’t think it’s a bad thing. George could get a bit ornery.

Monday 11/28

Lamar was pissed https://t.co/FfX1yl9T7I — Daily Snark (@DailySnark) November 28, 2022

I am not a fan of Lamar whatsoever, but I get the rant. Social Media can break you. It’s broken me many a time. But if you gotta go off, keep it classy.

Half of Steeler Nation is elated, half is deflated. For me, I’m feeling good.

Tuesday 11/29

We signed DT Renell Wren to the practice squad and released WR Josh Malone from the practice squad. @BordasLaw https://t.co/PryVwW09wF — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 29, 2022

Say Renell Wren five times fast. Go ahead and try it.

When Kenny Pickett starts and throws 30 or fewer passes, the Steelers are 3-0.



More than 30 passes? 0-4



Ben Roethlisberger's first three seasons he was 1-8 when throwing 31+ times.



33-4 with a Super Bowl win when he threw 30 or fewer times.



That's how football works. — Geoffrey Benedict (@phantaskippy) November 29, 2022

I’m hoping for a new nickname Kenny Pitch Count.

Wednesday 11/30

#Steelers RB Najee Harris, who was ruled out of Monday night's game with an abdominal injury, did not suffer a major injury, sources say. His status this week is up in the air, and he'll be reevaluated as the practice week goes on. But no significant injury is good news. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 30, 2022

Long-term bullet dodged, but the Steelers need November Najee in December.

Back at practice today in the backfield is…… No. 30 pic.twitter.com/vJDBp2SEhz — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) November 30, 2022

He’s back ladies and gents. Let’s hope he’s as valuable as Steelers fans believe him to be.

Kyle Pitts ruled out for rest of 2022 season. https://t.co/sPICIaWl1z — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 30, 2022

No Pitts for the Pittsburgh game is a shame. We’re being deprived of a matchup of two of the best young tight ends in the league.

Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. announces that he will forego the teams bowl game and declare for the NFL Draft. A strong candidate to be the first player drafted at the position. — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) November 30, 2022

Another Peezy in Pittsburgh? Yes, please.

Thursday 12/1

BREAKING: Former #Steelers star WR Antonio Brown has a Warrant for his arrest in Hillsborough County, FL that was issued earlier tonight for Domestic Violence. — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) December 1, 2022

This is so sad. One of the biggest wastes of talent. I’m hoping the light comes on before tragedy strikes for AB.

Minkah is the top voted-for at his position. Get out there and vote. Hell, throw a bunch Dan Moore Jr.’s direction too. Somebody has to.

Friday 12/2

Steelers DL DeMarvin Leal said his knee feels great and that he’s ready to return this week. He has 100% confidence in his knee.



Steelers DL might be at full strength. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) December 2, 2022

This could be a big “acquisition” for the home stretch of 2022. Maybe not for Sir Loudermilk though.

Najee Harris said he is good and will play against the Falcons — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) December 2, 2022

Yay!!!!!!!!

#Steelers RB Najee Harris (oblique) is off the injury report and good to go against the #Falcons, while OLB T.J. Watt (ribs) is questionable. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 2, 2022

Wait! What????? 22 steps forward, 90 steps back.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet, have a BAD one.