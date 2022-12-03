 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

A look back at the Steelers week that was: Short Week edition

BTSC’s random-thought renegade is back with his bizarre look at the Steelers week that was.

By Bryan Anthony Davis
/ new
Pittsburgh Steelers v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Steelers are 4-7 and lots of things are going on with the Men of Steel coming off of a Kenny Pickett’s most-complete game yet. Let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Saturday 11/26

Good news on Mason Cole, but I doubt the running game will flourish without Jaylen Warren teaming with Najee Harris.

Sunday 11/27

I thought the ejection was a bit ticky-tacky, but I actually don’t think it’s a bad thing. George could get a bit ornery.

Monday 11/28

I am not a fan of Lamar whatsoever, but I get the rant. Social Media can break you. It’s broken me many a time. But if you gotta go off, keep it classy.

Half of Steeler Nation is elated, half is deflated. For me, I’m feeling good.

Tuesday 11/29

Say Renell Wren five times fast. Go ahead and try it.

I’m hoping for a new nickname Kenny Pitch Count.

Wednesday 11/30

Long-term bullet dodged, but the Steelers need November Najee in December.

He’s back ladies and gents. Let’s hope he’s as valuable as Steelers fans believe him to be.

No Pitts for the Pittsburgh game is a shame. We’re being deprived of a matchup of two of the best young tight ends in the league.

Another Peezy in Pittsburgh? Yes, please.

Thursday 12/1

This is so sad. One of the biggest wastes of talent. I’m hoping the light comes on before tragedy strikes for AB.

Minkah is the top voted-for at his position. Get out there and vote. Hell, throw a bunch Dan Moore Jr.’s direction too. Somebody has to.

Friday 12/2

This could be a big “acquisition” for the home stretch of 2022. Maybe not for Sir Loudermilk though.

Yay!!!!!!!!

Wait! What????? 22 steps forward, 90 steps back.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet, have a BAD one.

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...