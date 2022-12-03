Saturday Night Steelers Open Thread: ‘Just wait ‘til next year’

A cold, rainy, windy and otherwise miserable day here, south of Detroit. Yes, a perfect day to binge, college football, habs hockey, and nurse the equally miserable cold I have been dealing with.
Mrs. Canuck, the kids and I have been slowly getting the Christmas decorations up over the last two weeks or so. We should be done this weekend. I realize that sounds like we have a lot of stuff but it has been more a case of timing, well a ‘lack of time’.
- The Falcons have what I would say is the greatest “BiG gAmE” choke of all time. They had no business losing that game. That being said, many feel that the Steelers defense has no business performing the way it has this year. On paper, we are reported to have excellent coaching and all star talent at all three levels, so what gives?
- All things considered, Kenny performed rather well on Monday night. How happy are you with his progression to date?
- With all the injuries to our RBs we have become a running back by committee team. Is there A) any chance that our philosophy we stay that way once everyone is healthy? or B) what about a 65, 30, 5 percent type of split?
- What Christmas gift would you give the Steelers before the end of the year?
- What is your favorite Christmas decoration?
