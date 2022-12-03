Steelers add another linebacker to the Week 13 injury report

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off a Monday night win in Week 12, beating the Indianapolis Colts 24-17 on the road, but the short week hasn’t been kind to the team. As they prepare for the Atlanta Falcons, the injuries continue to roll in as the Week 13 game in Atlanta approaches.

Saturday afternoon the Steelers announced another player has been added to the team’s injury report, and it is at a position they cannot afford to lose any depth. The player is Malik Reed, and the injury has been labeled as a back injury.

This from the Steelers official Twitter page:

We have added LB Malik Reed (back) to the injury report. He is questionable for Sunday’s game. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 3, 2022

The fact Reed is listed as questionable makes both Reed and T.J. Watt both questionable heading into the game Sunday. Less than ideal when you are talking about defending an Atlanta Falcons team who uses Marcus Mariota’s mobility to run the football.

With the addition of Reed, check out the new Injury Report for the Steelers, as well as the Friday practice report below:

Game Status

CB Ahkello Witherspoon (Hamstring) - Out

RB Jaylen Warren (Hamstring) - Questionable

LB T.J. Watt (Ribs) - Questionable

LB Malik Reed (Back) - Questionable

Friday, December 2

RB Najee Harris (Oblique) - LP

CB Ahkello Witherspoon (Hamstring) - DNP

DT Isaiahh Loudermilk (Personal) - DNP

DL Larry Ogunjobi (Toe) - FP

DT Cameron Heyward (Not Injury Related - Coaches Decision) - FP

RB Benny Snell (Knee) - FP

LB Robert Spillane (Oblique) - FP

LB Myles Jack (Knee) - FP

LB T.J. Watt (Ribs) - LP

WR Miles Boykin (Oblique) - FP

RB Jaylen Warren (Hamstring) - FP

OL Mason Cole (Foot) - FP

S Minkah Fitzpatrick (Ribs) - FP

The Steelers will be traveling to Atlanta Saturday in hopes of winning back-to-back games for the first time this season, and the hope is some, if not all, of the players who are listed as questionable will be available to play.

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the Falcons this Sunday in Week 13 of the 2022 regular season.