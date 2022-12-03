Steelers activate DeMarvin Leal, place Ahkello Witherspoon on Injured Reserve

The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced a roster move ahead of their Week 13 matchup against the Falcons in Atlanta on Sunday. The Steelers announced they have activated rookie defensive end DeMarvin Leal from the Reserve/Injured List (IR). In a corresponding move, the Steelers have placed cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon on IR.

This per the Steelers official Twitter account:

We have activated DE DeMarvin Leal from the Reserve/Injured List to the active roster and placed CB Ahkello Witherspoon on the Reserve/Injured List. @BordasLawhttps://t.co/ngqGpTW88r — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 3, 2022

DeMarvin Leal was abruptly placed on IR ahead of the Steelers Week 6 matchup vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In not showing up on the injury report the first two days, Leal landed on the practice report Friday as not participating and was immediately ruled out for the game. It was later reported Leal had a procedure done on the meniscus in his knee and was placed on IR.

The Steelers opened Leal’s practice window after the mandatory four games, but did not activate him from IR in Week 11 or Week 12. In the five games Leal has played this season, he has three passes defensed and nine tackles.

To make room on the roster, the Steelers have finally placed cornerback of Ahkello Witherspoon on IR. Already missing seven games this season, Witherspoon did return for half of the game in Week 8 prior to the Steelers bye week. But being ruled out this week for what would have been a fourth-straight game, the Steelers have finally made the move. Witherspoon would be eligible to return to the lineup in Week 17.

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the Atlanta Falcons in Week 13 of the 2022 regular season.