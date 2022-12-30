The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off a big win to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception and retire the number of Franco Harris. After winning two-straight games, the Steelers are looking to avenge a loss three games ago that should have been one they put in the win column. But the Baltimore Ravens are looking to close in and win the AFC North even though they have clinched their playoff spot.

Will the Steelers offense be able to take care of the football and finish off drives? Can the Steelers defense contain the Ravens’ rushing attack after getting gashed in their last matchup? Will special teams be the deciding factor in the game?

This Sunday night will answer these questions as the Steelers look to finish their 2022 season on a strong note. Make sure you get all the information you need below so you can enjoy the Steelers Week 17 showdown. The latest odds are per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 17:

Game: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens

Date: Sunday, January 1

Kickoff: 8:20 P.M. ET

Venue: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

Odds: Pittsburgh (+2.5); O/U (35)

Weather: Live weather update

TV Channel: Broadcast nationally on NBC with Mike Tirico along with Chris Collinsworth as commentators and Melissa Stark as the sideline reporter.

NFL Game Pass offers live games for international viewers (excluding USA, Canada, and China) and replays of every game upon conclusion with a paid subscription. Viewers with a subscription to NBC via cable or satellite can also access the game on the NBC app. A subscription to NFL+ Premium offers nationally televised games with a subscription in the U.S. fuboTV also allows you to stream NFL games online with a subscription.

Radio: Steeler Nation Radio with Bill Hillgrove, Craig Wolfley, and Max Starks. The broadcast will be live on WDVE 102.5 FM and WBGG 970 AM in the Pittsburgh area or check the list of Steelers Radio Affiliates. Viewers can listen anywhere in the world online via Steelers.com, but the Steelers Official Mobile App does have geographical restrictions. The Steelers broadcast is also available on Westwood One radio or SiriusXM Radio on channel 226 or channel 81.

