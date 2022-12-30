Podcasts: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Friday edition

Steelers 2022 is ongoing and we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said or typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout: The Last Hot Take of ‘22

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout is the conversation about the Steelers social media conversation. Hosts Kyle Chrise (@KyleChrise) & Greg Benevent (@GregBenevent) expose the hottest and most toxic takes on the internet. This week, one of the most notorious tweeters gives us a belated Christmas gift: the last hot take of 2022. We’ll break down Tomlin’s mic’ed up moments, Steve Smith’s Canada blame game, Kenny’s Christmas gifting skills, and the green dot in Spillane’s stocking.

Rundown of the show:

Toxic Takes

A last notorious take of the year

Mike Tomlin mic’ed up

Steve Smith blames Canada

Green Dot Spillane

Kenny Pickett Not-So-Secret Santa

Much, Much More

Take a deep dive into the world of Steelers social media from a yinzer perspective as BTSC proudly presents a very unique show that highlights “What Yinz Talkin’ Bout”.

The Steelers Preview: Week 17 is more than just another Steelers game

The Steelers play the Ravens in a rematch of a Week 14 debacle in the Burgh. Three weeks later, the second meeting is more than just another game. This is just one of the subjects that will be discussed and speculated on in the latest edition in the flagship show of the BTSC family of podcasts with BTSC Senior Editor Jeff Hartman, Editor Dave Schofield, and Podcast Producer Bryan Anthony Davis.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News of the Week

The importance of a rematch with the Ravens

Injury Report

Over/Under

Trivia

Final Thoughts

Let’s Ride Friday: Plenty of boxes still need checked for the Steelers vs. the Ravens

The Steelers BTSC Senior Editor Jeff Hartman outlines it all on the latest episode of “Let’s Ride”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

The Steelers can accomplish a ton in Baltimore

A visit from Jeremy Betz in the All Betz Are Off segment

Hart to Heart

and MUCH MORE!

Jeff Hartman of BTSC walks you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

