NFL Odds and Predictions: Picking all the Week 17 games against the spread

The 2022 NFL regular season is winding down! Going into Week 17 there are 9 NFL teams that have locked in a spot for the NFL postseason. On the other end of the spectrum, only a half game separates the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears in getting the number one pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

For the 2022 NFL season, nine members of the BTSC will be picking every game against the spread and the over/under point totals. This feature will show all the games for the week including games on Thursday and Monday. Those specific game picks will be featured in the open thread articles for each game. Please remember we are not experts on betting or any kind of sports gamblers. We are just a group of Pittsburgh Steelers’ fans saying who we think will come through each week.

We are using the same program as the last two years called Tallysight. It allows us to show picks in a much more “friendly to the eye” manner. To understand how it works, the default tab is for our picks against the spread. To see the over/under picks, click the “O/U” tab in the upper left. Also, make sure you scroll on the graphic to see all the picks. If there are quotation marks next to a pick, it means the person making the selection made a comment about the game.

When picking against the spread, Jeff crushed us all by going 12-4 with the next closest being Shannon at 10-6. Bringing up the rear was three people at 8-8. I still currently lead for the season against the spread at 125-109 followed by Jeremy at 123-110.

It was Bradley who was out in front in the over/under picks last week going 12-4 followed closely by Jeremy at 11-5. Matty brought up the rear this week at 6-10. For the season, Shannon is still ahead at 129-110 ahead of Geoffrey at 123-114. Combining both against the spread and the over/under, Shannon leads the way at 244-230 followed by Jeff at 240-230 and me at 238-234.

So here are the picks for the games for Week 17 of the NFL season. Please feel free to list your choices in the comment section below and play along! Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.