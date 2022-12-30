Friday Night Steelers Six Pack of questions and open thread: Week 17 Edition

It’s Friday again, so it’s time for the six pack of questions. It seems as if Jeff and Dave come to a consensus in cutting to the chase...

This week, I, Jeff, will be tasked with the questions up for discussion.

I’ll ask at least four questions strictly related to the Steelers.

The rest of the questions could be about anything.

Have fun talking about the Black-and-gold.

1. The Steelers odds are long to make the playoffs, but will they get to kickoff with their hopes still alive? In case you don’t know here is the scenario for the Steelers to stay alive.

Patriots beat the Dolphins

Seahawks beat the Jets

2. Follow-up question: If the Steelers have everything break their way, will they beat the Ravens Sunday night and head into Week 18 with there still being playoff hope in Pittsburgh?

3. Last week the Steelers retired Franco Harris’ legendary No. 32 jersey. It’s only the third jersey retired in team history. The question is, which player’s number will be retired next?

4. Last week was a legendary cold across the NFL. What is the coldest weather you’ve ever been outside for an extended period of time (let’s say longer than an hour)?

5. With William Jackson III not having his 21-day practice clock started, it likely means Steelers fans won’t get to see their trade acquisition in 2022. While he won’t play enough for draft compensation to be sent to either team, the team essentially just picked up the rest of his contract in 2022. What are your thoughts on the transaction now?

6. It’s almost 2023, do you celebrate the new year? If so, what do you do?

BONUS: As always, if you have an idea to make BTSC better, within reason, let me know!!

