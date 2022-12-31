Hear me out. I want the Steelers to win every week, and I don’t believe that I would ever root against them. But fans do want to know where they sit as far as draft position goes in 2023. Again, I really hope the Steelers pick in the 20s. With that probably not being a possibility and my unwillingness to root against them, I could root for certain teams to win to help Pittsburgh’s draft standing. But now it’s about an unthinkable playoff push. So here is a rooting guide that would help the Steelers keep pace, even with the Steelers winning contests.

First, let’s take a look at the current draft positions as found on Tankathon.

Now, let’s take a peek at the games that directly affect the Steelers 2023 draft prospects. (Their prospects, not the actual collegiates).

Sunday, January 1st

Pittsburgh Steelers (7-8) at Baltimore Ravens (10-5)

Who to root for: Pittsburgh Steelers

Root for the Steelers at this point, and join the playoff push. But if you are in tank mode, I can’t tell you how to root.

Chicago Bears (3-12) at Detroit Lions (7-8)

Who to root for: Detroit Lions

If the Bears lose, and the Texans win, the Steelers will be in line for the top pick on Day 2 of the 2023 Draft. This is a no-brainer.

Jacksonville Jaguars (7-8) at Houston Texans (2-12-1)

Who to root for: Houston

The Jaguars are on a trajectory to winning their division, so losing to Houston won’t kill them. A Houston win is big for Pittsburgh.

Miami Dolphins (8-7) at New England Patriots (7-8)

Who to root for: Miami

If you want the Steelers to make the playoffs, Miami has got to lose. But if you are more concerned with draft position, well you know.

Cleveland Browns (6-9) at Washington Commanders (7-7-1)

Who to root for: Washington

Any of these teams losing affects draft position for the Steelers, so the default is to flush it down when it’s brown.

Minnesota Vikings (12-3) at Green Bay Packers (7-8)

Who to root for: Green Bay Packers

The Packers winning keeps them ahead of the Steelers even if the black and gold make the playoffs.