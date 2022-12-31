Hear me out. I want the Steelers to win every week, and I don’t believe that I would ever root against them. But fans do want to know where they sit as far as draft position goes in 2023. Again, I really hope the Steelers pick in the 20s. With that probably not being a possibility and my unwillingness to root against them, I could root for certain teams to win to help Pittsburgh’s draft standing. But now it’s about an unthinkable playoff push. So here is a rooting guide that would help the Steelers keep pace, even with the Steelers winning contests.
First, let’s take a look at the current draft positions as found on Tankathon.
No. 1) Houston Texans
Last Week No. 1 - No Change
2-12-1 (Won 1 - Week 16 win over Tennessee)
Remaining Games: Jacksonville, at Indianapolis
No. 2) Chicago Bears
Last Week No. 2 - No Change
3-12 (Lost 8 - Week 16 loss to Buffalo)
Remaining Games: at Detroit, Minnesota
No. 3) Seattle Seahawks via Denver Broncos
Last Week No. 3 - No Change
Broncos 4-11 (Lost 1 - Week 16 loss to Los Angeles Rams)
Denver’s Remaining Games: at Kansas City, Los Angeles Chargers
No. 4) Arizona Cardinals
Last Week No. 5 - Up 1 Spots
4-11 (Lost 5 - Week 16 loss to Tampa Bay)
Remaining Games: at Atlanta, at San Francisco
No. 5) Indianapolis Colts
Last Week No. 6 - Up 1 Spot
4-9-1 (Lost 4 - Week 16 vs. Los Angeles Chargers)
Remaining Games: at New York Giants, at Indianapolis.
No. 6) Atlanta Falcons
Last Week No. 7 - Up 1 Spot
5-10 (Lost 4 - Week 16 loss to Baltimore)
Remaining Games: Arizona, Tampa Bay
No. 7) Detroit Lions via Los Angeles Rams
Last Week No. 4 - Up 3 Spots
Rams 5-10 (Won 1 - Week 16 win over Denver)
Los Angeles Ram’s Remaining Games: at Los Angeles Chargers, at Seattle
No. 8) Carolina Panthers
Last Week No. 8 - No Change
6-9 (Won 1 - Week 16 win vs. Detroit)
Remaining Games: at Tampa Bay, at New Orleans
No. 9) Las Vegas Raiders
Last Week No. 10 - Up 1 Spot
6-9 (Lost 1 - Week 16 loss to Pittsburgh)
Remaining Games: San Francisco, Kansas City Chiefs
No. 10) Philadelphia Eagles via New Orleans Saints
Last Week No. 9 - Down 1 Spot
Saints 6-9 (Won 2 - Week 16 win over Cleveland)
New Orleans’ Remaining Games: at Philadelphia, Carolina
No. 11) Houston Texans via Cleveland Browns
Last Week No. 12 - Up 1 Spot
Browns 6-9 (Lost 1 - Week 16 loss to New Orleans)
Cleveland Remaining Games: Washington, at Pittsburgh
No. 12) Seattle Seahawks
Last Week No. 15- Up 3 Spots
7-8 (Lost 3 - Week 16 loss to Kansas City)
Remaining Games: New York Jets, Los Angeles Rams
No. 13 Tennessee Titans
Last Week No. 20 - Up 7 Spots
7-9 (Lost 6 - Week 17 loss to Dallas)
Remaining Games: at Jacksonville
No. 14) New England Patriots
Last Week No. 16 - Up 2 Spots
7-8 (Lost 2 - Week 16 loss to Cincinnati)
Remaining Games: Miami, at Buffalo
No. 15) New York Jets
Last Week No. 17 - Up 2 Spots
7-8 (Lost 4 - Week 16 loss to Jacksonville)
Remaining Games: at Seattle, at Miami
No. 16) Pittsburgh Steelers
Last Week No. 13 - Down 3 Spots
7-8 (Won 2 - Week 16 win over Las Vegas)
Have pride or root for them to lose. You fan your way.
Remaining Games: at Baltimore, Cleveland
No. 17) Green Bay Packers
Last Week No. 14 - Down 3 Spots
7-8 (Won 3 - Week 16 win over Miami)
Remaining Games: Minnesota, Detroit
No. 18) Detroit Lions
Last Week No. 18 - No Change
7-8 (Won 1 - Week 16 loss to Carolina)
Remaining Games: Chicago, at Green Bay
No. 19) Jacksonville Jaguars
Last Week No. 11 - Down 8 Spots
7-8 (Won 3 - Week 16 win over New York Jets)
Remaining Games: at Houston, Tennessee
No. 20 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Last Week No. 19 - Down 1 Spot
7-8 (Won 1 - Week 16 win over Arizona)
Remaining Games: Carolina, at Atlanta
No. 21) Washington Commanders
Last Week No. 21 - No Change
7-7-1 (Lost 2 - Week 16 loss to San Francisco)
Remaining Games: Cleveland, Dallas
No. 22 Miami Dolphins (Forfeited Pick)
Last Week No. 23 - Up 1 Spot
8-7 (Lost 4 - Week 16 loss to Green Bay)
Remaining Games: at New England, New York Jets
No. 23) Los Angeles Chargers
Last Week No. 22 - Down 5 Spots
8-6 (Won 2 - Week 16 vs. Indianapolis)
Remaining Games: Los Angeles Rams, at Denver
No. 24 New York Giants
Last Week No. 24 - Down 1 Spot
8-6-1 (Lost 1 - Week 16 loss to Minnesota)
Remaining Games: Indianapolis, at Philadelphia
No. 25 Baltimore Ravens
Last Week No. 25 - No Change
10-5 (Won 1 - Week 16 loss to Atlanta)
Remaining Games: Pittsburgh, at Cincinnati
No. 26 Denver Broncos via San Francisco 49ers
Last Week No. 26 - No Change
49ers 11-4 (Won 8 - Week 16 win over Washington)
San Francisco Remaining Games: at Las Vegas, Arizona
No. 27 Cincinnati Bengals
Last Week No. 27 - No Change
11-4 (Won 6 - Week 16 win over New England)
Remaining Games: Buffalo, Baltimore
No. 28 Dallas Cowboys
Last Week No. 28 - No Change
12-4 (Won 2 - Week 17 win over Tennessee)
Remaining Games: at Washington
No. 29 Kansas City Chiefs
Last Week No. 29 - No Change
12-3 (Won 3 - Week 16 win over Seattle)
Remaining Games: Denver, at Las Vegas
No. 30 Minnesota Vikings
Last Week No. 30 - No Change
12-3 (Won 2 - Week 16 win over New York Giants)
Remaining Games: at Green Bay, at Chicago
No. 31 Buffalo Bills
Last Week No. 31 - No Change
12-3 (Won 6 - Week 16 win over Chicago)
Remaining Games: at Cincinnati, New England
No. 32 Philadelphia Eagles
Last Week No. 32 - No Change
13-2 (Lost 1 - Week 16 loss to Dallas)
Remaining Games: New Orleans, New York Giants
Now, let’s take a peek at the games that directly affect the Steelers 2023 draft prospects. (Their prospects, not the actual collegiates).
Sunday, January 1st
Pittsburgh Steelers (7-8) at Baltimore Ravens (10-5)
Who to root for: Pittsburgh Steelers
Root for the Steelers at this point, and join the playoff push. But if you are in tank mode, I can’t tell you how to root.
Chicago Bears (3-12) at Detroit Lions (7-8)
Who to root for: Detroit Lions
If the Bears lose, and the Texans win, the Steelers will be in line for the top pick on Day 2 of the 2023 Draft. This is a no-brainer.
Jacksonville Jaguars (7-8) at Houston Texans (2-12-1)
Who to root for: Houston
The Jaguars are on a trajectory to winning their division, so losing to Houston won’t kill them. A Houston win is big for Pittsburgh.
Miami Dolphins (8-7) at New England Patriots (7-8)
Who to root for: Miami
If you want the Steelers to make the playoffs, Miami has got to lose. But if you are more concerned with draft position, well you know.
Cleveland Browns (6-9) at Washington Commanders (7-7-1)
Who to root for: Washington
Any of these teams losing affects draft position for the Steelers, so the default is to flush it down when it’s brown.
Minnesota Vikings (12-3) at Green Bay Packers (7-8)
Who to root for: Green Bay Packers
The Packers winning keeps them ahead of the Steelers even if the black and gold make the playoffs.
