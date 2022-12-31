2022 New Year’s Eve College Bowl Games: Schedule, game time, how to watch

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens are set to go to battle on Sunday Night Football in Week 17, but on New Year’s Eve, it means one thing for the die hard football fan — big time bowl games.

There are four bowl games today, starting with the Music City Bowl and the Sugar Bowl, but the biggest games are the semifinals of the college football playoffs this afternoon and evening.

Use the comment section below to talk about potential prospects for the Steelers in the 2023 NFL Draft, or just talk about the games. Enjoy the games with your black and gold brethren!

Here is the schedule of the games:

Music City Bowl

Kentucky vs. Iowa — 12 p.m. ET

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

AllState Sugar Bowl

Alabama vs. Kansas State — 12 p.m. ET

Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, NO

TCU vs. Michigan — 4 p.m. ET

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Ohio State vs. Georgia — 8:00 p.m. ET

Mercedes Stadium, Atlanta, GA

