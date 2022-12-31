The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for their Week 17 showdown vs. the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football, and in the process of their preparation they didn’t just add reinforcements to their defensive line, but also got good news.

The good news came in the form of defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi having his “questionable” status for the game, due to a toe injury, removed on Saturday afternoon. This means Ogunjobi will be good-to-go to play in this fierce AFC North rivalry.

This from the Steelers official Twitter account:

DT Larry Ogunjobi (toe) has been upgraded from his previous status of being questionable for Sunday night’s game at Baltimore. He now has no injury status designation and is expected to play. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 31, 2022

Outside of the removal of Ogunjobi’s status, the team also decided to add some reinforcements to the line by elevating defensive tackle Renell Wren from their 16-man practice squad to the 53-man active roster.

We have elevated DT Renell Wren from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive roster. @BordasLaw https://t.co/UDIbV9sRai — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 31, 2022

Want to know more about the player who was elevated to the active roster? Here is a rundown of his NFL career, via Steelers.com:

Wren was originally signed to the practice squad in Sept., spending all but one week on there in 2022. Wren signed with the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason but was released by the team before the start of the season. Wren spent the majority of the 2021 season on the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad and was called up for the season finale against the Cleveland Browns. Wren was drafted by the Bengals in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

At this point the Steelers’ roster should be set for the game at M&T Bank Stadium, and the hope is having Ogunjobi and Wren, if needed, will help stop the Ravens’ running attack. The same running attack which racked up over 200 yards against the Steelers in their Week 14 game at Acrisure Stadium.

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the final two games of the 2022 regular season.