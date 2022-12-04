Podcasts: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts shows, Sunday edition

Steelers 2022 is ongoing and we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest two podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

We Run the North: A Steelers winning streak?, Ravens fall, and what DeSean playing means

Join BTSC’s Kevin Tate and his AFC North Crew featuring Brandon Herriott and Pay Saunders as they break down the division before Week 13 for the Browns, Bengals, Ravens and Steelers.

Steelers News and Notes

B-Dirt & Pay

Can the Steelers go on a streak?

Deshaun Watson will play, will it make a difference?

AFC North Happenings

Last Minute Thoughts before the Steelers Week 13 fight with the Falcons

There’s always a lot of material rolling through a Steelers fan’s cranium on game day. What’s the injury report telling us? Did something happen that I missed? Am I going to even see the game in my broadcast area? What’s the line if I want to bet my mortgage on the game? At BTSC, we’re no different. Join BTSC with our last-minute thoughts as you prepare to wave that Terrible Towel. This week, Dave Schofield gives his last-minute thoughts right before the Steelers Week 13 contest against the Falcons.

Last Minute Thoughts before Steelers at Atlanta

Injury Report

Lines

How to watch

