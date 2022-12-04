The 2022 regular season is full swing, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for the Atlanta Falcons in Week 13. While the Steelers get ready for their latest road game of the season, it is time for the BTSC staff to put on their prognostication hats and guess the winner of the contest.

Who will get closest? We will be keeping tabs, so let’s get the picks. Check out the staff picks below:

Jeff Hartman

The Pittsburgh Steelers were a team searching for an identity heading into the bye week. Coming out of the bye week they’ve identified a few areas where they can hang their hat. Running the ball, and stopping the run. Both will be critical, but I foresee this game being a bit higher scoring than most are predicting. I like the Steelers to win back-to-back for the first time this season.

Pick: Steelers 27, Falcons 20

Dave Schofield

After losing to the AFC representative in last year’s Super Bowl, the Steelers came out and had a come back win on Monday Night Football on the road. As they continue to improve as the season goes on, it’s important that this trend is the standard. If the Steelers play better than they did last week, they should beat this Falcons team on the road. Not only that, they can do it by more than one score. The big question is if they continue to improve. I’m going to believe that they can and they get their first double-digit win of the season.

Pick: Steelers 27, Falcons 17

Bryan Anthony Davis

I think the breakout happens now. Sorry draft tankers, black and gold are not getting a top 10 pick.

Pick: Steelers 39, Falcons 33

K.T. Smith

This is a huge game for the Steelers. Not for the standings, necessarily, but for their maturation. Are they good enough to win in back-to-back weeks, on the road, against mediocre but respectable opponents? Or will it be another case of one step forward, one (perhaps two) back again?

Winning in Indy and Atlanta in consecutive weeks isn’t the highest bar to clear, but it would demonstrate significant growth for a team that feels like it’s about to turn a corner. Will they do it? Your guess is as good as mine. Probably better, actually, given how bad I’ve been picking games this season. For what it’s worth, I say Kenny Pickett continues his ascension and the defense befuddles Marcus Mariota just enough to get the win.

Pick: Steelers 23, Falcons 20

Geoffrey Benedict

The Steelers get a team that doesn’t do much well, but run the ball. Steelers are set up for success here, and that has me worried. I still think they win, but a far closer and uglier game than people expect.

Pick: Steelers 21, Falcons 17

Rich Schofield (Big Bro Scho)

I don’t know how to pick Steeler games this season, as one week I see the team looking one way only to have them look nothing like that the next. The thing playing in the Steelers favor this week is that they play the Falcons, and after seeing some of their games this season I think they are even tougher to figure out than the Steelers. Dave and I said the Steelers need a short stack, and I will go ahead and say they do just enough to get that.

Pick: Steelers 23, Falcons 20

Shannon White

The Falcons are a one dimensional team on offense, and don't do anything particularly well on defense. The Steelers have an obvious talent advantage across the board, and are improving as a collected group by the week. If the Steelers play fundamentally sound across the board, protect the football, and avoid giving up splash plays; this could be an opportunity to put together their first complete game of the season. I will be focusing on the continued growth and maturation of the Steelers young core, and if the Steelers can avoid their troublesome third quarter issues. I will stick by my Know Your Enemy podcast prediction.

Pick: Steelers 27, Falcons 17

Jeremy Betz

This feels like the week we see the stat production start to match the better play we’re seeing from Kenny Pickett in recent weeks. I’m 3-0 in predictions since the bye so I’m leaning into my roll here with a bold prediction for a monster Kenny game with 250 yards and 3 TDs in a Steelers win!

Pick: Steelers 34, Falcons 24

Bradley Locker

I was quite surprised to see the Steelers listed as underdogs in Atlanta given that the team has looked better in the last three weeks; plus, Pittsburgh is 2-0 against the woeful NFC South this year. Atlanta’s offense could pose problems for a defense that remains inconsistent, but without Kyle Pitts, it’s mainly about keying in on Drake London and Cordarrelle Patterson (which means a Damiere Byrd breakout will certainly occur). However, I think the Steelers’ offense maintains momentum against a poor Falcons defense, and the defense — led by T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, of course — makes enough plays for a victory.

Pick: Steelers 28, Falcons 24

Kyle Chrise (What Yinz Talkin’ Bout)

It’s hell-unleashing season, nuff said. Despite what has so far been the Steelers’ worst season in a generation, Mike Tomlin will not have this team going gently into the night. The Steelers won’t go back in the shell. They will be in attack mode, because that is what is required. And if the offensive line continues to look like hell hounds in the running game, the Falcons won’t need splash plays, they’ll need holy water.

Pick: Steelers 20, Falcons 10

Anthony Defeo

Will the third time be the charm for the Steelers winning a second game in a row and giving themselves and their fans the false hope of being in the playoff race? I'd like to think so.

Pick: Steelers 24, Falcons 21

What is your prediction? Let us know in the comment section below, and feel free to tell the contributors above why they are dead wrong, or spot on!