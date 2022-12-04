T.J. Watt, Jaylen Warren both active for the Steelers in Week 13 vs. Falcons

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their inactives for their Week 13 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. Although there was a player previously ruled out due to injury, Ahkello Witherspoon was placed on IR on Saturday.

As for other injured players, two more were questionable on Friday in Jaylen Warren and T.J. Watt, but Malik Reed was added to the injury report Saturday with a questionable status with a back injury. Despite these designations, they are all active and the list is therefore made up of five healthy scratches. With new roster rules which began in 2020, teams will only need to have five players inactive each game unless they elevate any players from the practice squad. This week, the Steelers did not call up anyone. For this reason, the inactive list is only five players and comes courtesy of Steelers.com.

Steelers Inactives No. 2 QB Mason Rudolph

No. 16 CB Josh Jackson

No. 53 G Kendrick Green

No. 92 DT Isaiahh Loudermilk

No. 93 LB Mark Robinson

The biggest takeaway from the list is the absence of players with a questionable status. When the Steelers did not elevate any players from the practice squad on Saturday, the likelihood of players such as T.J. Watt and Jaylen Warren being active increased greatly. Exactly how much either player will see the field remains to be seen, but they are in uniform.

When it comes to the healthy scratches, quarterback Mason Rudolph and guard/center Kendrick Green are both inactive for the twelfth-straight game to start the 2022 season. Another player on the list, Mark Robinson, was active in Week 6 due to so many injuries to players who missed the game where he received a helmet and played five special teams snaps. With Robert Spillane out in Week 12, Robinson once again got a helmet but did not see the field. With all the linebackers healthy this week, Robinson is back on the inactive list for the tenth time this season.

Another player who has spent the last three weeks on the inactive list is cornerback Josh Jackson. Originally on the Steelers practice squad, Jackson was elevated in Week 4 and Week 5 before being signed to the active roster and starting the game in Week 6 against the Buccaneers. Jackson missed the Steelers Week 8 game due to injury but returned following the bye week. Despite being active, Jackson did not see the field in Week 10 and was inactive in Week 11 and Week 12.

The final player on the inactive list is defensive tackle Isaiahh Loudermilk. Inactive the first five weeks of the season, Loudermilk received a helmet all six weeks DeMarvin Leal spent on the Reserve/Inured List (IR). With Leal coming off IR on Saturday, along with the fact Loudermilk missed practice on Thursday and Friday for personal reasons, he is back on the inactive list.

As for the Falcons’ inactives, they can be seen below courtesy of Steelers.com.