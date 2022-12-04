Mike Tomlin labels T.J. Watt as “pretty beat up” after Steelers win over the Falcons

The Pittsburgh Steelers were winners over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 13 on the road, their first time winning back-to-back games in 2022. On their way to the 19-16 win, the Steelers were dealing with several bumps and bruises, as Mike Tomlin calls them. No injury loomed larger than the injury, or injuries, linebacker T.J. Watt is dealing with.

After the game, Tomlin said Watt is “pretty beat up” and the team will have to see how he handles these injuries in the next few weeks. Not only did Watt deal with the pectoral injury which landed him on Injured Reserve (IR), but also had his knee scoped during his time on IR. Since returning, Watt has been dealing with an injury to his ribs, and was visibly uncomfortable throughout the game.

You don’t have to tell Steelers fans what Watt means to the Steelers as a team, and the hope is he will be able to play vs. the Baltimore Ravens at home in Week 14.

Other players who left at some point, were cornerback Levi Wallace who had a shoulder injury after colliding with Minkah Fitzpatrick on a pass break up. Wallace was able to return, and finish, the game.

Safety Terrell Edmunds was injured while tackling Cordarrelle Patterson, and the injury was unknown while it looked like he might have had the wind knocked out of him on the play. Like Wallace, Edmunds was able to return to the field and finish the contest.

The other player who left the game at some point was offensive tackle Chuks Okorafor. Okorafor came off the field and was favoring his shoulder, but, like all the other players, was able to return to the game. What is crazy is how when Okorafor left the field, he and Mason Cole were the only offensive linemen to miss snaps this season.

The Steelers now turn their attention to an AFC North rivalry which needs no introduction when the Ravens visit Acrisure Stadium Sunday. Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the team as they prepare for the rest of the 2022 regular season.