Lamar Jackson knee injury adds intrigue to the Steelers vs. Ravens in Week 14

No that there is any need for more intrigue in a Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens game, but there certainly is some with the knee injury Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson sustained in the Week 13 game vs. the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium Sunday.

After the game, head coach John Harbaugh told media there is a lot of unknown surrounding the injury but, “Certainly by Wednesday, it will be more definitive, but it’s going to be a number of days to weeks.”

According to Sports Injury Central, they see the injury keeping Jackson out at least two weeks, and have him not being back to 100% for the remainder of the regular season.

“Based on video of the injury, Jackson is unlikely to play for at least the next two weeks, according to the Pro Football Docs. That knocks him out for next week against the Steelers and Week 15 against the Browns.”

This absolutely puts the former NFL MVP’s availability in doubt as they prepare for a big game vs. a now surging Steelers team coming off back-to-back wins. Sitting on a 5-7 record, the Steelers could make a huge statement if they are able to beat the Ravens at home in Week 14, but they’ll likely be facing Tyler Huntley, not Jackson.

Nothing is definitive at this point, but the Steelers have experience with Huntley at quarterback. It was Huntley at quarterback in Week 18 last season in Baltimore when T.J. Watt tied Michael Strahan’s sack record, and also where Ben Roethlisberger led the team to victory, and into the playoffs.

In that game, Huntley was 16 off 31 for 141 yards, 0 TDs and 2 interceptions. Huntley has experience, and his skill set certainly should be something the Steelers will be concerned with heading into the game Sunday, if Jackson can’t play.

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the Ravens in Week 14 of regular season action.