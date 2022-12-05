Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Monday Edition

Here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, we are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the website but have decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said and written, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

The BTSC Steelers Mike Tomlin Post-Game Presser Recap: Falcons, Steelers

The Steelers looked to get two-in-a-row for the first time all season. Again, the black-and-gold couldn’t hold a lead. However, they hung tough and beat Atlanta by a final score of 19-16. Of course, Mike Tomlin had a lot to say to the media afterwards. Join BTSC podcast producer Bryan Anthony Davis as he recaps the post-game presser.

The BTSC Steelers Post-Game Show: Steelers hang on in Hotlanta, 19-16

The Pittsburgh Steelers looked sharp in the first half and dull in the second against the Falcons. But in the end, the Steelers made plays when it counted to beat the Falcons 19-16. Join Jeff Hartman, Dave Schofield and Bryan Anthony Davis as they break down the game like no one else does on the latest edition of The Steelers Post-Game Show.

Let’s Ride, Monday: Don’t look now, but the Steelers are really improving

Don’t look now, but your 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers are starting to turn the corner. Are they there yet? No, but they are improving. On this Monday episode of the “Let’s Ride” podcast, Jeff Hartman talks about this, injury news and updates after the Steelers 19-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

