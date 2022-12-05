AFC Playoff Picture: Updating the rankings heading into Week 14

It is hard to believe, but the NFL regular season is winding down. With only 5 weeks left in the regular season, it is time to start looking ahead to the postseason. In other words, taking a look at the latest AFC Playoff Picture.

For some of the teams listed below the word playoffs is not just foreign, but also something which is nothing more than a pipe dream. Nonetheless, until that asterisk resides next to their favorite team’s name, signifying mathematical elimination from the postseason, there is still hope.

Let’s take a look at the latest Playoff Picture for the AFC:

Division Leaders:

1. Buffalo Bills (9-3, win over KC)

2. Kansas City Chiefs (9-3, loss to CIN)

3. Baltimore Ravens (8-4)

4. Tennessee Titans (7-5)

Wild Cards:

5. Cincinnati Bengals (8-4, win over MIA)

6. Miami Dolphins (8-4, loss to CIN)

7. New York Jets (7-5)

In the Hunt:

8. New England Patriots (6-6, 5-3 AFC)

9. Los Angeles Chargers (6-6, 4-4 AFC)

10. Las Vegas Raiders (5-7, 4-5 AFC)

11. Cleveland Browns (5-7, win over PIT, 3-6 AFC)

12. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-7, loss to CLE)

13. Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1)

14. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-8)

15. Denver Broncos (3-9)

16. Houston Texans (1-10-1) *Eliminated from playoff contention

For teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers, a 5-7 record is far from inspiring when it comes to playoff potential. Nonetheless, after winning back-to-back games, and potentially playing a Lamar Jackson-less Baltimore Ravens team in Week 14, a win to move their record to 6-7 would spark new life within the team’s global fan base.

Can they get the job done? Anything is possible, and the Steelers have certainly been playing better football since their bye in Week 9. Maybe the new slogan for this 2022 Steelers season should be: Not Dead Yet

Because the Steelers aren’t dead...not yet.

