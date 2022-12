Steelers players take to Twitter to talk about the win over the Falcons in Week 13

The Pittsburgh Steelers have won their fifth game of the regular season! After their win moves their record to 5-7 for the 2022 regular season after beating the Atlanta Falcons in Week 13.

Following the Steelers’ win, players took to social media to celebrate the big win over the AFC North rival.

Take a look at what was said on different platforms following the game! I also added some interesting video which I felt fans might enjoy.

(Editor’s Note: This article may be updated as more players take to social media to talk about the team’s victory.)

How many fantasy players are mad at me right now ? sorry not sorry — Minkah Fitzpatrick (@minkfitz_21) December 4, 2022

W business trip — Mr SNELL YA LATER (@benny_snell) December 4, 2022

Thank you, Steelers Nation. You never disappoint. pic.twitter.com/sASUcSbbRR — Mike Tomlin (@CoachTomlin) December 4, 2022

Keep stacking em @steelers! — Brett Keisel (@bkeisel99) December 4, 2022

“We have the best fans in the world…It feels like we’re at home at every stadium.”



Kenny Pickett was grateful for the huge turnout of @Steelers fans in Atlanta after Pittsburgh’s second straight win. pic.twitter.com/vVCByguYWM — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) December 4, 2022

Love from Levi pic.twitter.com/of5XHEteNE — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 4, 2022