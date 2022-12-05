NFL Week 14 Betting Preview: Steelers currently 2-point favorites vs. the Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers have their first back-to-back wins of the 2022 season. The next matchup for the Steelers is hosting the Baltimore Ravens who are facing some uncertainty at the quarterback position with Lamar Jackson injuring his knee in Week 13. When it comes to the betting lines for next Sunday’s game, the following information is the current consensus spread and over/under for the Steelers this week as reported by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Game Info: Week 14

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens

Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022 at 1:00 PM

Steelers betting line: -2

Over/under: 38

Last Regular Season Meeting: Steelers (W) 16-13 vs Ravens

Win streak: 4 games PIT

Last 3 Meetings: PIT 3 - 0 BAL

Last 10 Meetings: PIT 7 - 3 BAL

The opening line on the game was at +2 after the schedule was announced in May. Based on haw the season was playing out, the line had more moved in favor of Baltimore on Monday. But after the Steelers winning two games in a row on the road along with the injury to Lamar Jackson, the line has moved back to where the Steelers are favored by two points. But as more is known about Jackson in the coming days, look for the line to continue to fluctuate.

Being favorites on Sunday, the Steelers have a current moneyline of -135 to win the game straight up, which is the equivalent of 20/27 odds. So a $20 bet placed on the Steelers over the Ravens would have a payout of $34.81 ($14.81 plus the original $20 bet). The Ravens also have a current moneyline of +115, or 23/20 odds. Therefore the same $20 bet placed on Baltimore to win straight up would have a payout of $43 ($23 plus the original $20 bet).

The Steelers are 5-2 against the spread in their last 7 games played and are 4-2 against the spread in their last 6 games against the AFC North. The Steelers also have gone UNDER in 5 of their last 7 games and have gone UNDER in 7 of their last 9 games played at home.

If looking at the futures bets at DraftKings.com, the Steelers odds to win the Super Bowl are at 250/1 after Week 13. The Steelers odds to win the AFC Championship are 150/1 odds. As for winning the AFC North, the Steelers are currently at 40/1 odds behind the Browns at 25/1 odds, the Bengals at 13/10, and the Ravens as the favorite at 5/7 odds.