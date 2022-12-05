Saints vs. Buccaneers: Monday Night Football picks, odds and open thread

The 2022 NFL regular season is in full swing, and it’s an NFC South battle in Week 13. The New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers go head-to-head. When it comes to storylines, there are plenty surrounding this game.

As for the game itself, below you’ll see some vital information for you to enjoy the contest. You’ll get odds for the game, check out our staff picks for the game and to use this comment section as an open thread for the game.

Let’s take a closer look...

How to Watch:

New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date: Monday, Nov. 21

Venue: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN App, ESPN+

NO: +3

O/U: 41

Moneyline:

NO: +150

TB: -175

Staff Picks:

This is a game black-and-gold fans won’t be watching intently considering this game has no ramifications on the team’s season, or draft order. Obviously, Steelers fans care about teams they might face in the future, which the team has played both of these two teams this season who are playing in prime time, and teams who could potentially impact where they draft in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Saints and Buccaneers are battling for the lead in the worst division in all of football, the NFC South. Still, some football is better than no football, so follow along with other Pittsburgh Steelers fans in the comment section below as the open thread.

In the meantime, be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the black and gold. And continue counting down the days until the Steelers play the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14 of the regular season.