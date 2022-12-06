Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Tuesday Edition

Steelers 2022 is ongoing and we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said or typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

BAD Language: An ATL perspective on the Steelers triumph train in Georgia

The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday but they left a good bit of points off of the scoreboard. How revitalized are the Men of Steel at 5-7? So, BTSC podcast producer Bryan Anthony Davis decided to make no apologies and share his black-and-gold brand of enlightenment. Join BAD preaching his own gospel of the hypocycloids on the new show, BAD Language.

News and Notes

Who are the 5-7 Steelers?

BTSC Accountability

Steelers Hangover: Looking at the Men of Steel in the Mirror

The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday to improve their record in 2022 to 5-7. When Mike Tomlin’s team looks in the mirror, who and what do they possibly see. Join BTSC’s Bryan Anthony Davis, Tony Defeo and Shannon White for another Steelers Hangover in the 2022 season.

Check out the rundown of the show:

The Steelers mindset down the stretch

From the Steelers’ Cutting Room Floor: These Steelers aren’t the team you think they are

The Pittsburgh Steelers are many things, but they sure as heck might not be the team you think they are. Pittsburgh Steelers Geoffrey Benedict examines this and more on the latest episode of BTSC’s “From the Cutting Room Floor”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Lessons from the Steelers second straight win

Geoffrey walks you through everything you need to know regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers.

