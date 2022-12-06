The Pittsburgh Steelers were winners in Week 13 of the 2022 regular season, beating the Atlanta Falcons on the road. Through 12 weeks of the regular season it has been extremely difficult to gauge where the Steelers rank among their NFL peers.

How far did the team rise after winning in Week 13? Based on this week’s NFL Power Rankings, not too far, but that isn’t say much considering where they were ranked before their third win of the season.

All in all, the Steelers’ rankings this week were all over the map. The truth might be somewhere in the middle, but it’s that time of the week where we take a look at other outlets’ rankings after Week 13 of regular season action.

Let’s get to the rankings...

1. Philadelphia Eagles

2. Kansas City Chiefs

3. Buffalo Bills

4. Dallas Cowboys

5. Minnesota Vikings

6. Miami Dolphins

7. San Francisco 49ers

8. Cincinnati Bengals

9. Baltimore Ravens

10. Seattle Seahawks

...

19. Pittsburgh Steelers

“We’re No. 1 in ... field goals. It’s a good/bad news kind of stat. The Steelers lead the league in both field goal attempts (32) and field goals made (26). Their make percentage is in the bottom half of the league, but with a groin injury landing longtime kicker Chris Boswell on IR, that’s not entirely surprising. The reason the Steelers lead the league in field goal attempts, though, is because their red zone efficiency is among the league’s worst, scoring touchdowns on less than half of their trips inside the 20.”

1. Philadelphia Eagles

2. Dallas Cowboys

3. Cincinnati Bengals

4. Buffalo Bills

5. Kansas City Chiefs

6. Minnesota Vikings

7. San Francisco 49ers

8. Miami Dolphins

9. Tennessee Titans

10. New York Jets

...

22. Pittsburgh Steelers

“You just know Mike Tomlin had to love how the Steelers closed out the Falcons on Sunday. Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett connected on a second-down pass to Diontae Johnson to move the chains and bleed valuable time off the clock in the final two minutes. After three runs, special teams perfectly executed a punt to down the ball at the Atlanta 2-yard line. Then Minkah Fitzpatrick, playing the part of closer, snagged the interception to seal a gritty 19-16 win. With Pickett progressing and T.J. Watt back in the fold, the Steelers are poised to finish their transition season in optimistic fashion.”

1. Philadelphia Eagles

2. Buffalo Bills

3. Dallas Cowboys

4. Kansas City Chiefs

5. Minnesota Vikings

6. Cincinnati Bengals

7. San Francisco 49ers

8. Miami Dolphins

9. Baltimore Ravens

10. Seattle Seahawks

...

22. Pittsburgh Steelers

“Kenny Pickett has won three of his past four starts, showing improvement along the way. He is taking care of the ball and doing enough to move the ball.”

1. Philadelphia Eagles

2. Buffalo Bills

3. Dallas Cowboys

4. Kansas City Chiefs

5. Minnesota Vikings

6. San Francisco 49ers

7. Cincinnati Bengals

8. Miami Dolphins

9. Baltimore Ravens

10. New York Giants

...

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

“The Steelers are feeling it with Kenny Pickett leading their run-heavy offense and T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick and other principals going back to making big plays on defense. They were bound to have a good finishing surge for Mike Tomlin.”

Tier 4 | Ugly Football Teams

22. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers – and specifically Kenny Pickett – keep looking better as the weeks progress. However, not all is well.

Pittsburgh has a way of creating havoc in their receiving corps. George Pickens had a slight tirade on the sideline today. Diontae Johnson’s inconsistent play can be maddening at times. But hey, Pat Freiermuth is a dude!

The Steelers improve to 5-7 and are keeping hopes alive for a .500 season to keep Mike Tomlin’s streak alive. If they keep running the ball as well as they are, and Pickett keeps taking care of the football, there’s a chance they do it.

1. Philadelphia Eagles

2. Cincinnati Bengals

3. Buffalo Bills

4. Dallas Cowboys

5. Kansas City Chiefs

6. Miami Dolphins

7. San Francisco 49ers

8. Baltimore Ravens

9. Minnesota Vikings

10. Seattle Seahawks

...

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

“Is Mike Tomlin going to mess around and be over .500 again?”

What do you think of these rankings? Should the Steelers be higher? Are they ranked too high? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the team as they prepare for the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14.